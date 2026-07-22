Interesting and Humour - page 3609

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DNA is a carrier of information.
Учёные записали кино в молекулу ДНК
Учёные записали кино в молекулу ДНК
  • nr.news-republic.com
Новый метод позволил перекодировать компьютерные файлы — тексты, картинки и даже короткий фильм — в молекулы ДНК, а затем успешно восстановить исходные данные. При этом удалось достичь рекордной плотности записи. Детали работы ученые описывают в статье, опубликованной журналом Science. Информация сегодня появляется с невероятной скоростью: за...
 
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Ватикан пытался скрыть тайные знания об иных мирах? За что сожгли Джордано Бруно
Ватикан пытался скрыть тайные знания об иных мирах? За что сожгли Джордано Бруно
  • 2017.03.04
  • Анна Полонская
  • life.ru
Для одних Бруно — великий мученик науки, отдавший жизнь за идею движения Земли, для других — поклонник магии и герметизма, язычник, отказавшийся от своего монашеского призвания и вообще христианства. Последняя точка зрения сейчас является общепринятой в том числе и в России. "Легенда о преследовании Бруно за его смелые идеи бесконечных миров и...
 
it's either us or the pineapple

-----------------

Good morning.
 
 
Sergey Golubev:
it's either us or the pineapple.

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Good morning.

Teacher,

- Children, make up a sentence with the word pineapple.

Vovokchka,

- Daddy got his paycheck yesterday and drank it all away.

- What's that got to do with pineapple?

- And on me and Mum...

------------------

Good night :-)))

 
 
...a net of bells on an apple tree...
...apocalypse : sharpening feathers...
...that's why he's alive...
...superpowered - superpowered...
...under-adidas, adidas, over-adidas...
 

 
This trading business is fun)
 
Ksen666:
This trading business is fun)

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