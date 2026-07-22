Interesting and Humour - page 3609
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Good morning.
it's either us or the pineapple.
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Good morning.
Teacher,
- Children, make up a sentence with the word pineapple.
Vovokchka,
- Daddy got his paycheck yesterday and drank it all away.
- What's that got to do with pineapple?
- And on me and Mum...
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Good night :-)))
...apocalypse : sharpening feathers...
...that's why he's alive...
...superpowered - superpowered...
...under-adidas, adidas, over-adidas...
This trading business is fun)