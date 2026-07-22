Interesting and Humour - page 4346

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I can see for myself now...


 
Vladimir Gribachev:
I've come up with a poll topic: "Do robots need GUIs?"
 
The cat trades gold on the forex market
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
It's not for nothing that fairy tales used to say 'Cat Scientist'.
 
Aleksey Ivanov:
It's not for nothing that fairy tales used to say "The cat is a scientist".
If he doesn't predict the pair's movements correctly, he won't be a cat, he'll be a Cattle.)
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
If he doesn't correctly predict the movement of a pair, he won't be a cat, he'll be a Scott))
No. Such a cat cannot, in principle, be wrong.
 
 
 

Cat trader forex

In spite of the fact that he has paws.

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

In spite of the fact that he has paws.

Well, only if there's a PeterSweeper bucket in the paws

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