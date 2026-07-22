Interesting and Humour - page 4346
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I can see for myself now...
It's not for nothing that fairy tales used to say "The cat is a scientist".
If he doesn't correctly predict the movement of a pair, he won't be a cat, he'll be a Scott))
In spite of the fact that he has paws.
In spite of the fact that he has paws.
Well, only if there's a PeterSweeper bucket in the paws