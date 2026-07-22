Interesting and Humour - page 4129
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It deepens the channel.
No, it's machine learning water, so to speak - a neural network)
No, it's machine learning of water, so to speak - a neural network)
How about "machine learning" then?
And whoever doesn't piss will always be fed! Fear breeds poverty.
class!
And whoever doesn't piss will always be fed! Fear breeds poverty.
It deepens the bed.
Suddenly, the metaeditor started writing in Sanskrit... I think it's a reminder to do an evening meditation...
Suddenly, the metaeditor started writing in Sanskrit... I think it's a reminder to do an evening meditation...
Right, I'll have to dump the backup.
Thank you.
I wish I could talk to someone who doesn't like me...