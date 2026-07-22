Interesting and Humour - page 4129

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Vladimir Tkach:

It deepens the channel.

No, it's machine learning water, so to speak - a neural network)

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

No, it's machine learning of water, so to speak - a neural network)


How about "machine learning" then?

 
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

And whoever doesn't piss will always be fed! Fear breeds poverty.


class!

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

And whoever doesn't piss will always be fed! Fear breeds poverty.


 
Vladimir Tkach:

It deepens the bed.

I just don't have the money for a gym, but I want to lose the belly.
 

Suddenly, the metaeditor started writing in Sanskrit... I think it's a reminder to do an evening meditation...

 
transcendreamer:

Suddenly, the metaeditor started writing in Sanskrit... I think it's a reminder to do an evening meditation...



Right, I'll have to dump the backup.

Thank you.

 
 
Denis Sartakov:

I wish I could talk to someone who doesn't like me...


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