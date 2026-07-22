Interesting and Humour - page 1651

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Silent:

There have been some lingering storms these days...

A week ago there was a showdown on a third-party forum. Put in a couple of relatively neutral posts there.

The topic was killed a week later.

Got banned forever.

It's a rough one... The sun won't let go, or something.

"Full moon walks the planet!" (с) ;)
 
 
- Children, guess the riddle: Who lays her eggs in someone else's nest? No, Vovochka, it's not Alla Borisovna...
 
 

Autumn in the forest

 

FSB wants to control all Internet traffic in Russia

http://news.yandex.ru/yandsearch?cl4url=rbcdaily.ru%2Fsociety%2F562949989297882&amp;lang=ru&lr=973

 

Blood intestines dismembered

 
Good morning


 

 
what are they spinning, the names of cosmetics?
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