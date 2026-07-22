Interesting and Humour - page 1651
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There have been some lingering storms these days...
A week ago there was a showdown on a third-party forum. Put in a couple of relatively neutral posts there.
The topic was killed a week later.
Got banned forever.
It's a rough one... The sun won't let go, or something.
Autumn in the forest
FSB wants to control all Internet traffic in Russia
http://news.yandex.ru/yandsearch?cl4url=rbcdaily.ru%2Fsociety%2F562949989297882&lang=ru&lr=973
Blood intestines dismembered