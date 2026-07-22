Interesting and Humour - page 1743

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Yoschik:

Would you mind scribbling where the performance is better, with Delon or with Celentano?

I didn't mind scribbling... but the melons are all over the top...
 

+

 

Ukraine is a bit crazy.

Take us in, give us some money for it and compensate us. If not, we will not go.)

 
Yoschik:
Do you remember how to decide, I don't remember shit

Theoretically, the dominant genes will manifest in the next generation with a probability of 3/4 and the recessive genes with a probability of 1/4. The fact is that if the dominant and recessive genes are present in the descendant's chromosome simultaneously, the dominant gene dominates, i.e. is manifested. For this reason, the probability of expression of recessive genes is 1/4, i.e. when a descendant has both genes recessive, and the remaining 3 out of 4 genes will show dominant genes.


First gene on chromosome
Second gene on chromosome
Outer manifestation in heredity
RecessiveRecessive
Recessive
RecessiveDominantDominant
DominantRecessiveDominant
DominantDominantDominant
 
Silent:

Better Mina without Celentano.


And here ?

Pavarotti's no good.

 
Reshetov:

Theoretically, the dominant genes will manifest in the next generation with a probability of 3/4 and the recessive genes with a probability of 1/4. The fact is that if the dominant and recessive genes are present in the descendant's chromosome simultaneously, the dominant gene dominates, i.e. is manifested. For this reason, the probability of expression of recessive genes is 1/4, i.e. when a descendant has both genes recessive, and the remaining 3 out of 4 genes will show dominant genes.


First gene on chromosome
Second gene on chromosome
Outer manifestation in heredity
RecessiveRecessive
Recessive
RecessiveDominantDominant
DominantRecessiveDominant
DominantDominantDominant
there seems to be ( I do not remember ) homozygotes, heterozygotes
 
 
 

Does anyone remember this? )

 
"... However, the doctors confirmed the girl's complete sanity ..."
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