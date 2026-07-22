Interesting and Humour - page 1743
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Would you mind scribbling where the performance is better, with Delon or with Celentano?
+
Ukraine is a bit crazy.
Take us in, give us some money for it and compensate us. If not, we will not go.)
Do you remember how to decide, I don't remember shit
Theoretically, the dominant genes will manifest in the next generation with a probability of 3/4 and the recessive genes with a probability of 1/4. The fact is that if the dominant and recessive genes are present in the descendant's chromosome simultaneously, the dominant gene dominates, i.e. is manifested. For this reason, the probability of expression of recessive genes is 1/4, i.e. when a descendant has both genes recessive, and the remaining 3 out of 4 genes will show dominant genes.
Better Mina without Celentano.
And here ?
Pavarotti's no good.
Theoretically, the dominant genes will manifest in the next generation with a probability of 3/4 and the recessive genes with a probability of 1/4. The fact is that if the dominant and recessive genes are present in the descendant's chromosome simultaneously, the dominant gene dominates, i.e. is manifested. For this reason, the probability of expression of recessive genes is 1/4, i.e. when a descendant has both genes recessive, and the remaining 3 out of 4 genes will show dominant genes.
Does anyone remember this? )