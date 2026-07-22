Interesting and Humour - page 623

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[Deleted]  
It's New Year's Eve. Vovoks walks around the hall with a sack and hits everyone and everything with it. They say to him:
- "Vovochka, if you don't stop doing that, Father Christmas won't come to you!
And he replied:
- Who do you think I have in the sack...
[Deleted]  
Mischek:

" Russian Post's secret revealed "

Wow! It's a perpetual motion machine!))
 
 
 

 

Check it out =)


 
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- Hello, is this the zoo?
- Yes, the zoo...
- the lifeguards gave me your number.
- What's up?
- A snake got into my house...
- Are you from the animal welfare association?
- No!...
- Then are you in the Green Party?
- No!
- Then hit it with a shovel!
 
 

That's bullshit and they were too lazy to make the video, I don't believe it anyway, I'm a po.....ist



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