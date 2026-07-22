Interesting and Humour - page 4404

New comment
 
Edgar:

Become a healer too, to earn the right to reason?

That, in this case, is not necessary.

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

A modern, youthful presentation of the theory of electromagnetism:


A stoned professor at a physics lecture showed students electromagnetic waves.
Interestingly, half of the students saw them :)

 
 
 
Edgar:

Do you have to be a healer to be able to reason?

You don't have to be a healer, but it's worth learning how to reason.

 
Aleksey Levashov:

Screw.....))

Men often call it all by one word too. A little different.

Wife, hand me that foo-foo over there.

 

happy holiday, dear ladies - our whole life is for you:


 


 
Edgar:

Zhvanetsky is 85, working like the devil and going nowhere. One of our theatrical actors worked in plays until he was 102. 82 is not serious for a healer.

Everything is relative. Abu Ali ibn Sino (Avicenna) lived only 57 years, but his works are studied by many physicians. Lermontov became a great man at the age of 26. Pushkin at 37 raised Russian poetry to the highest heights. The list goes on: Vysotsky, Esenin, .....

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Everything is relative. Abuali ibn Sino (Avicenna) lived only 57 years, but his works are studied by many physicians. Lermontov became a great man at the age of 26. Pushkin at 37 raised Russian poetry to the highest heights. The list goes on: Vysotsky, Yesenin, .....

Most of the greats listed have been murdered.

And I wouldn't put the famous 90s TV con man we talked about among them.

1...439743984399440044014402440344044405440644074408440944104411...4979
New comment