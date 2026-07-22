Interesting and Humour - page 4404
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Become a healer too, to earn the right to reason?
That, in this case, is not necessary.
A modern, youthful presentation of the theory of electromagnetism:
A stoned professor at a physics lecture showed students electromagnetic waves.
Interestingly, half of the students saw them :)
Do you have to be a healer to be able to reason?
You don't have to be a healer, but it's worth learning how to reason.
Screw.....))
Men often call it all by one word too. A little different.
Wife, hand me that foo-foo over there.
happy holiday, dear ladies - our whole life is for you:
Zhvanetsky is 85, working like the devil and going nowhere. One of our theatrical actors worked in plays until he was 102. 82 is not serious for a healer.
Everything is relative. Abu Ali ibn Sino (Avicenna) lived only 57 years, but his works are studied by many physicians. Lermontov became a great man at the age of 26. Pushkin at 37 raised Russian poetry to the highest heights. The list goes on: Vysotsky, Esenin, .....
Everything is relative. Abuali ibn Sino (Avicenna) lived only 57 years, but his works are studied by many physicians. Lermontov became a great man at the age of 26. Pushkin at 37 raised Russian poetry to the highest heights. The list goes on: Vysotsky, Yesenin, .....
Most of the greats listed have been murdered.
And I wouldn't put the famous 90s TV con man we talked about among them.