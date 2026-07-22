Interesting and Humour - page 2235

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decanium:
Baba? I thought it was said that Kirkorov won...
Then both are to blame
 
decanium:
Baba? I thought they said Kirkorov won...
Is he a man?
 
  • I always put a note with the address in my pocket in case I'm... ...drunk, can take me home.
  • And what do you write there?
  • Paris, 141 Boulevard Montmartre...
  • But you live in Saratov, don't you?!
  • Yes. But I've been to Paris twice!



 
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«Я и есть Россия»: Павел Петель, русская женщина с бородой
«Я и есть Россия»: Павел Петель, русская женщина с бородой
  • daily.afisha.ru
Очень удобно. Я бодибилдер, вешу более 110 кг, поэтому не люблю одежду, которая сковывает движения, не ношу нижнее белье. Хотя мне также нравится классический стиль, иногда надеваю костюмы, пиджаки. Но дома хожу без одежды. На улице ношу трикотаж, широкие удобные вещи.А зимой? Холодно же в трикотаже? Джинсы не носите?Джинсы — исключено! Я не...
 

Thought puzzles - a flock of sheep leaving a stall (no fence, just a gate)



 
 
newdigital:

Thought puzzles - a flock of sheep leaving a stall (no fence, just a gate)

There is a fence, you can see the posts both to the left and right of the gate. It is likely that a net is stretched.
 
Denis Budukov, author of the photo: "Kamchatka, August 2013. Through the window of the lava tube one could observe the underground lava river from the eruption of Tolbachik volcano. Udina volcano in the background." - by National Geographic Russia

National Geographic Россия
National Geographic Россия
  • www.facebook.com
Официальная страница российского National Geographic; сайт: http://www.nat-geo.ru
 
 
newdigital:

Thought puzzles - a flock of sheep leaving a stall (no fence, just a gate)



Either a net or an electric shepherd
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