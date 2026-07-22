Interesting and Humour - page 2235
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Baba? I thought it was said that Kirkorov won...
Baba? I thought they said Kirkorov won...
Thought puzzles - a flock of sheep leaving a stall (no fence, just a gate)
Thought puzzles - a flock of sheep leaving a stall (no fence, just a gate)
Thought puzzles - a flock of sheep leaving a stall (no fence, just a gate)