Interesting and Humour - page 4597

New comment
 

coffee


 
Igor Makanu:

That's funny. However, there is a suspicion that it is a montage.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

That's funny. However, there is a suspicion that it is a montage.

without a montage, the human handcuffs are not a closed circuit

 
Denis Nikolaev:

without the montage, the human handcuffs are not a closed circuit.

Was the channel watching it?


 

A little truth


 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

That's funny. However, there is a suspicion that it is a montage.

You meet people with such powers.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

That's funny. However, there is a suspicion that it is a montage.

No, not a montage. It's a wrap around the finger of his hand.

He never took the cuffs off.)

only took the noose out.

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

No, not a montage. A wrap around the finger of his hand.

He never took the cuffs off.)

just took the noose out.

I mean the eyes, spread out in different directions.

 

Global governance



 

.


1...459045914592459345944595459645974598459946004601460246034604...4979
New comment