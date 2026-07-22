Interesting and Humour - page 276

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sumkin75: We certainly don't have a car like that here. It would be cheaper to hire out workers. In fact, for some reason, human labor is cheaper here.

This is highly questionable, even if gastarbeiters. Their labour is unlikely to be so cheap for a long time, especially in light of the current "increase in vigilance".

And this is not a conversation for the Humour thread.

 
 
Yes, Twitter would certainly have been extremely uncomfortable for Leo Tolstoy...
 
 
 
 
 
Putin is president again, Titanic is in the cinema, people are buying up MMM shares.
 
Mischek:
Putin is president again, Titanic is in the movies, people are buying up MMM shares.

it's all in a spiral. It's all there. nothing changes.

 
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