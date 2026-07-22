Interesting and Humour - page 276
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This is highly questionable, even if gastarbeiters. Their labour is unlikely to be so cheap for a long time, especially in light of the current "increase in vigilance".
And this is not a conversation for the Humour thread.
Putin is president again, Titanic is in the movies, people are buying up MMM shares.
it's all in a spiral. It's all there. nothing changes.