Interesting and Humour - page 3734
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With that mindset, you wouldn't have defended your homeland in 41, why, patriotism is a mental illness. And you would have surrendered right away. As some people joke, it would be a war sooner, but to surrender.
Only someone who fought for his homeland can write such things.
Did you go to war?
Only someone who himself fought for his homeland could write such a thing.
You fought in the war?
You don't have to stick your finger in the socket to know what's killing you.)
So don't throw words like that around.
If you want, I can sign you up. You can go and try it out.
I wrote down a "patriot" in this thread - he didn't show his face on the forum for a week, hiding.
You don't have to stick your finger in the socket to know what the current kills).
Yeah, well...
Until you stick your finger in the socket, you don't know how you will react to it.
Find the shepherd in the picture:
Find the shepherd in the picture:
Where is he?
Where is it?
The back of his head is sticking out on the bottom left
Find the shepherd in the picture:
Too easy...
Where is it?
In a country where the shepherd is at the back, the quality of the wool is low, but in a country where the shepherd is at the front of the flock, the quality of the wool is excellent and the country has huge profits.
Why?
No one pays more than 22% of their pension for utilities. Anything more than that is compensated by a subsidy. I agree, it's not much, but you have to be precise nevertheless. Not everyone will agree to swap their homeland for a well-fed trough. Would you trade your sick mother for a healthy one? Is it better to live with a healthy, albeit alien, mother?