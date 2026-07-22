Interesting and Humour - page 1195

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Linkin Park - Rolling In The Deep (Adele Cover - Live)

 
Contender:

It's possible to look at it.

You don't even seem to have gone fishing ;)

I love fishing. But when it's with animals... I can't watch.

I remember was on holiday in one country (holiday), so there invited on excursion, spoke, that we go to animals (whether boars, or rams ... I did not understand), they are very friendly, eat from hands, they even have names and it is possible to go with children as the excursion is family. If you like a sheep or a boar, they will butcher it in front of you and make a dish in front of you.I did not go...

 
- Write to me what you can't say out loud.
- Ъ.
***
A woman is preparing to become a mother soon. At the ultrasound, she was outraged:
- Wow! He's not even born yet and he's already scratching his balls!
- You don't have to swear like that," said the doctor peacefully, "it's boring in there...
***
My eyes saw size five tits, I got dizzy, my heart started pounding, my trousers got tight...
And only my wallet trembled with fear and lurched...
***
- And then a policeman stopped us and offered to exchange a thousand roubles for
***
 
 
 

 
 

It's not humour, the story is creepy, but a must-read. Especially those with young children.

http://ballet-school.livejournal.com/319234.html

 
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