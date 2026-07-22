Interesting and Humour - page 503
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In Chelyabinsk?
You have it in a heated joinery room.
I had a -30 and the sawmill wouldn't start at all.
large fish before releasing, take it near the tail and move it back and forth in the water for a minute to relieve oxygen starvation, otherwise it could swim and die.
although a catfish like that can't be moved.
- I read you fine, zero fuel, zero altitude. I've been in the hangar for an hour. If you can hear me, swing the tower.
Mischek 2012.08.14 11:38 2012.08.14 11:38:50 #
What finger, your life is not worth anything!
"What a world it's gone to" (c)
--
The story of the girl from Taganrog who died by the "hand" of an exotic alarm clock continued unexpectedly.
Thus, the Rostov regional police denied any involvement in the distribution of the press release in question. "There have been no appeals or complaints from citizens about this kind of incident to the internal affairs authorities," said the head office of the regional interior ministry.
At the same time, police officers confirmed that the email was sent from an email address belonging to the agency's press service. "We are currently investigating what happened, we did not find anything of the kind in the 'Sent Items' folder," the police assured RBC's correspondent.
http://top.rbc.ru/incidents/14/08/2012/664507.shtml
Him: - A locksmith.
She: - Oh, that must be very interesting! All your rasping, drilling, grinding, flange lapping, threading for couplings, stoppering with a calibrated tongue! You know, I don't understand any of this...
Bears rob a Norwegian family of 100 cans of beer
Owner caring for his old dog interviewed by press