Interesting and Humour - page 4875
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where's the steering wheel? asked gagarin.
the countryside said korolev
♪ ask me where the reins are ♪
go also say
(c) pirozhki
"ISIPCAis the International Institute of Perfumery, Food Flavourings and Cosmetics. You need a degree in chemistry, 30,000 euros and a willingness to spend the next two years studying.
A degree in chemistry. I wonder if a Russian degree will do or if a bachelor's degree is required.
Sber has broken up:
"We are a friendly, ambitious team of professionals who are preparing to launch a range of new healthcare products with digital services in the Bank's online channels."
"In order to achieve a long-term technological competitive advantage, Sber has established and operates innovative laboratories that conduct research and development activities in the most promising technological areas, such as AR/VR. AI, blockchain, robotics, cybersecurity, gamification."
More on Sber's thoughts: https://www.rabota.ru/company/sberbank/vacancies/
It just fell in hail...
*
A German law professor had the entire class fail in a written exam with a problem like this: Resolve a dispute between two neighbours: the branches of the apple trees in one neighbour's garden were overhanging the tulip beds of the other, and the falling apples were breaking the fragile flower stems.
One part of the students sided with the tulip lover, the other defended the gardener. All together shone with their profound knowledge of the intricacies of the puzzling German law.
As a result it turned out: apples fall in the autumn and tulips bloom in the spring. Therefore, the situation created by the bastard professor would never happen in real life.
All protests were parried coldly by the professor: you have to use your common sense before recollecting articles and paragraphs.
A professor of medicine teaches students . A doctor should be considerate and not squeamish . He stuck his finger in the dead man's bottom and asked who could repeat it. One student did it. The professor said: "You're not squeamish, but you're not attentive. I put one stick in, but I licked the other. "
The creator of T9 has died.
Earth to his fluff.
Wash up with a beer.