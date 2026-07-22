Interesting and Humour - page 4911
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... Mendeleev always denied "sleep" at all
He had no time to sleep. He was thinking about the table all the time.
Wolfgang Pauli's Dreams.
https://kniganews.org/map/n/00-01/
Reasoning purely formally, such a development was quite logical already because the so-called Copenhagen interpretation of quantum mechanics, created at the turn of the 1920s and 1930s, Niels Bohr and his associates, inevitably included in the picture of physical phenomena and the participation of the "observer". Treatment of this observer, however, to this day remains a very vague, murky subject, and not finding agreement in scientific debate.
Specifically, the brightest and undoubtedly most talented representative of the "connecting link" between the psychology of the unconscious and physics of the microcosm was Wolfgang Ernst Pauli (1900-1958). A theoretical physicist of genius, who already in his youth had earned the admiration and respect of older masters such as Einstein, Sommerfeld and Born, Pauli in the second half of his life talked a lot and worked with Jung, dreaming of a unified picture of the world, which organically includes consciousness and matter.
Amongst the official scientific publications of Wolfgang Pauli, very few works are devoted to this line of research, although a vast body of correspondence has survived and is now published. Among the texts of Pauli's later period one can find in particular the following ideas: 'When people say 'reality' they usually assume that they are talking about something self-evident and well known to everyone; whereas for me it seems the most important and extremely difficult task of our time to lay down a new idea of reality'[4] ... 'and the best if physics and soul were presented as complementary aspects of the same reality'[5].
So she is a priest herself. Although the 18th century, already the end of the Renaissance, the precursor to the age of enlightenment, but the medieval tradition survived - the sciences at that time were practised only by priests in monasteries.
And so it is.
You should not, Dimitri, be so dismissive of dreams. It is a PNB inherent in nature and is reproduced in dreams involving seemingly unnecessary current and past received information.
For example me. When I dream of fish, a friend always comes over and we have a glass of cognac. This is just a clue to events to come.
Rarer striking dream-related incidents. I have not seen my classmates for 30 years and I meet them the next day. These are just startling facts in my life.
I'm not against it, I'm very much in favour of it. It's just that the pseudo-science worshippers are getting annoying, they're overdoing it.
I'm not against it, I'm very much in favour of it. It's just that the pseudoscience fighters are getting annoying, they're overdoing it.
How cool the thought is wrapped up in a spiral.) You can't find the beginning and the end.)
By the way, Mendeleev's dream and the apple that fell on Newton's head are all jokes. And Mendeleev always denied "sleep" at all
And Archimedes didn't wash at all.
And Archimedes didn't wash at all.
Soap bubbles interfered with his calculations, so he needed a clean experiment).
I don't take the interpretation of dreams seriously, but I myself often see unambiguous (not requiring interpretation) events that have now or recently happened somewhere, but I haven't found out about it yet.
And it does come true when ordered, but you have to be careful in such practices. Novelties, for a concocted harm B, won't be far away).