Interesting and Humour - page 2911
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The song of a successful forex trader)
The song of a successful forex trader)
The song of a failed trader
This is also their build, but older now, they tested it a few years ago. The video I posted shows a new version of this mate.
P.S. They also had a dog) Probably a new version of the dog will be revealed to the world soon)
Yeah. They are really cool. Back in the 90s, the biggest problem was keeping the robot upright when walking.
I saw some videos where they dropped a new generation robot and it picked itself up. Except that if it fell sideways, it would probably have problems getting up.
Yeah. They're kind of unrealistically cool. Back in the 90s, I remember that the biggest problem back then was keeping the robot balanced while walking.
I saw some videos where they dropped a new generation robot and it picked itself up. Except that if it falls sideways, it's probably going to have trouble getting up.
Here: he can get up easily from his back, abdomen and side.
Here: both from the back and from the stomach and from the side are easy to get up.
He's not very good at it. It's a long way from Terminator.
When I was a kid, I was into making robots, and I wanted to make a humanoid. I did not achieve much success. There were various books, I remember a book from the 80s about the creation of an exoskeleton by the Americans. Most of the developments are not shown at all because of the secrecy. If for 30-odd years they did what they are now showing as a breakthrough, what they have come up with now...
The first minutes after Gagarin's return to Earth
A court in the US has sentenced 33-year-old Derek Medina, who wrote 6 books on harmony in family relationships, one of which is How I Preserved Life, Marriage and Family Through Communication.
Derek Medina has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting his wife, 26-year-old Jennifer Alonso, in cold blood in 2013 and for posting photos of the murdered woman on Facebook.
In a US court, the author of a book about a family idyll said he committed the murder in self-defence as his wife regularly beat him and threatened to kill him on the last day.
The court found Derek Medina's arguments to be unconvincing, due to a picture of the corpse posted on the convict's Facebook page, and the fact that almost a whole clip was fired at the woman, when a warning shot would have sufficed in self-defence.
Korean author Choi Yoon-hee, the bestselling author of How to Be Happy, hanged herself from depression. The woman is believed to have been helped in her suicide by her husband, who took his own life after his wife.
Educator, psychologist, author of many books, including How to Win Friends and Influence People, Dale Carnegie died all alone (unconfirmed rumours suggest he committed suicide).
The sons of Benjamin Spock, bestselling author of The Child and Childcare, wanted to put him in a nursing home. Benjamin Spock's first wife became an alcoholic, his eldest son became a drug addict and his grandson committed suicide.
Maria Montessori, an Italian doctor, educator, scientist, philosopher and humanist, became world famous for the pedagogical systemshedeveloped, which did not prevent her from placing her son in foster care.
Maria Montessori believed that her destiny on this earth was to devote herself to other people's children.
Jim Feakes, author of the popular book on race walking, died of a heart attack while jogging in his 52nd year.
Mark Hughes, who founded the world-famous Herbalife company, has died at the age of 44.