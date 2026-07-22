Interesting and Humour - page 2915

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The hierarchy of life


 
Комбинатор:
the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon
And if you do the math?
 
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Цены на нефть научились предсказывать с помощью эволюции
Цены на нефть научились предсказывать с помощью эволюции
  • 2016.03.02
  • lifenews.ru
Исследователи из Плимутского университета (Великобритания) впервые использовали для анализа тенденций изменения нефтяных цен генетические алгоритмы. Выяснилось, что этот метод даёт существенно более точное предсказание, чем другие способы прогнозирования цен (авторегрессия и нейросети) или классические модели предсказания, опиравшиеся на...
 

The artist's name is Rinat Voligamsi (his real name, I think, is not a secret one; fans of Arush Votsmush, for example, will understand me). From time to time he has exhibitions in Moscow and other cities.
And these are not photographs of any kind, but marvellous stylisations in oil on canvas.

Крышесносящие стилизации Рината Волигамси - ЯПлакалъ
Крышесносящие стилизации Рината Волигамси - ЯПлакалъ
  • Jus
  • www.yaplakal.com
Как-то несколько раз видел в социальных сетях смешную картинку - старинная выцветшая фотография, на которой бабушка в парке кормит голубей. Но если приглядеться - не голуби там у неё под ногами, а крошечные динозавры. Веет здоровым безумием и мастерской стилизацией. И вызывает восхищение автором. Но картинка эта вечно была без авторства, а всё...
 
 
 
 
 
 
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