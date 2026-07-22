Interesting and Humour - page 2915
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The hierarchy of life
the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon
The artist's name is Rinat Voligamsi (his real name, I think, is not a secret one; fans of Arush Votsmush, for example, will understand me). From time to time he has exhibitions in Moscow and other cities.
And these are not photographs of any kind, but marvellous stylisations in oil on canvas.