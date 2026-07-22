Interesting and Humour - page 4124
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You can suck so much out of your finger -- then sit in that "much" -- and then tell everyone how honourable and comfortable it is to sit in that "much".
A "merchandiser" who arranges merchandise to buy it as quickly as possible is called a "salesman" and you don't have to make anything up.
And the constant rearranging of goods on the shelves, they say, when they start to notice previously unnoticed -- as far as I'm concerned, it only leads to my leaving for another shop where I don't have to look for the goods I need.
For example in the beer companies, have their own mercs, when the shop is not a company, each on the showcase deals with its product and its advantageous position, the seller will not look who is more profitable to put. If the terms of sale are equal, the seller doesn't give a damn. Firms do not. They have their own competition, and they do not care about it like most of us, but they devote a lot of research to it, and every percentage counts, that's how they take it.
I see no point in going any further. I think I have made my point. Those who don't need the essence will always retain the right to make a big deal out of trivialities.
In beer companies, for example, there are merchants, and when there is more than one company in a shop, each one is in charge of its own product and its favourable position, the salesman will not look at who is more favourable to supply. If the terms of sale are equal, the seller doesn't give a damn. Firms do not. They have their own competition, and they do not think about it like many in our country, and they devote an entire study to it, every percentage counts, that's how they take it.
I see no point in going any further. I think I have made my point. Those who do not need the essence will always retain the right to make trifles out of them.
In Russian, it should be called "RASKLADUN", at least it will be clear what the man does.
In Russian it should be called "RASKLADUN", at least it would be clear what the man does.
a lot of times kladun))))
In beer companies, for example, there are merchants, and when there is more than one company in a shop, each one is in charge of its own product and its favourable position, the salesman will not look at who is more favourable to supply. If the terms of sale are equal, the seller doesn't give a damn. Firms do not. They have their own competition, and they do not think about it like many in our country, and they devote an entire study to it, every percentage counts, that's how they take it.
I see no point in going any further. I think I got the gist of it. Those who do not need the essence will always retain the right to make trifles out of them.
Yeah, there's no point in going any further.
We don't just don't think about it or understand it, we don't need it.
We have a different civilisational mentality, a non-market mentality, a non-bidding mentality.
For us the word "speculator", "hustler" will always be offensive.
That is why we need the word "trader", not only to deceive ourselves, but also to mislead others with its insignificance.
Yes, there's no need to go on.
We don't just don't think about it or understand it - we don't need it.
We have a different civilisational mentality, not a market mentality, not a mercantile mentality.
For us the word "speculator" will always be offensive.
That's why we need the word 'trader', not only to deceive ourselves, but also to mislead others with its insignificance.
So who's arguing. You don't get it. A different civilisational mentality, not market-driven, not mercantile. And who put it all in here. You make me feel dissonance.
You're happy with who's on top, you're happy with what they're doing. But you're not happy with the situation that these very tops have created. Make up your mind. You want it and have a different mentality.
Choose someone who will act in our interests within the framework of our mentality, if you can find such a person, and even more so if you can elect him.
And lastly, don't talk about being white and fluffy, our mentality has a lot of nastiness too, like everyone else's. The question is whether you want to make the best of it and whether those at the helm want to maintain it in you. It's hard not to constantly think about where you can steal something when you literally have to feed your children... But now we are getting somewhere.
Hello Fiskult!
So who's arguing. You wouldn't understand. A different civilisational mentality, not market-based, not mercantile. And who put all this in here. You make me feel dissonance.
You're happy with who's on top, you're happy with what they're doing. But you're not happy with the situation that these very tops have created. Make up your mind. You want it and have a different mentality.
Choose someone who will act in our interests within the framework of our mentality, if you can find such a person, and even more so if you can elect him.
And lastly, don't talk about being white and fluffy, there is a lot of nastiness in our mentality as well as in everyone else's. The question is whether you want to make the best of it and whether those at the helm want to maintain it in you. It's hard not to constantly think about where you can steal something when you literally have to feed your children... But now we are getting somewhere.
Hey, Fiskult!
It's all about the bath.
So who's arguing. You don't get it. A different civilisational mentality, not market-based, not mercantile. And who put all this in here. You make me feel dissonant.
You're happy with who's on top, you're happy with what they're doing. But you're not happy with the situation that these very tops have created. Make up your mind. You want it and have a different mentality.
Choose someone who will act in our interests within the framework of our mentality, if you can find such a person, and even more so if you can elect him.
And lastly, don't talk about being white and fluffy, there is a lot of nastiness in our mentality as well as in everyone else's. The question is whether you want to make the best of it and whether those at the helm want to maintain it in you. It's hard not to constantly think about where you can steal something when you literally have to feed your children... But now we are getting somewhere.
Hey, Fiskult!
Many foreign words have been assimilated. But a huge number of them have also been rejected.
Incidentally, the words "manager" and "menschaydizer" did not take root in Russian, despite many efforts. They are not Russian. Nerus.