Interesting and Humour - page 2337
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Odessa boxer becomes world champion
AkkermanVasyl Lomachenko became WBOworld champion. This is reported bythe press service of the athlete.
According to the Reporter, V. Lomachenko won the WBO featherweight title againstAmerican Garry Russell Jr. by majority decision of the judges.
One of the judges decided that it was a draw. But because V. Lomachenko dominated throughout the fight, landing accurate blows to the body and head of his opponent, the other two judges awarded the Akkerman the victory.
Where is the town of Ackerman?
Good night.
Go back to sleep.
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It is beautiful. But the UVZ logo is like a spoon of dekta
About "beautiful", check out Thema's.
PS. Yo-mobile is over, long live yo-tramway!
Beautiful .