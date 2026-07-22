Interesting and Humour - page 2337

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Odessa boxer becomes world champion

AkkermanVasyl Lomachenko became WBOworld champion. This is reported bythe press service of the athlete.

According to the Reporter, V. Lomachenko won the WBO featherweight title againstAmerican Garry Russell Jr. by majority decision of the judges.

One of the judges decided that it was a draw. But because V. Lomachenko dominated throughout the fight, landing accurate blows to the body and head of his opponent, the other two judges awarded the Akkerman the victory.

 
newdigital:
Good night.

Go back to sleep.

 

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Трамвай
Трамвай
  • 2014.07.11
  • metroelf.livejournal.com
вы наверное уже видели у Ильи Варламова новый трамвай Круто? Конечно. Особенно круто он будет он смотреться в городе Или так. Ну прелесть же
 
From Tema with commentary
Бизнес-линч за 11.07.2014
Бизнес-линч за 11.07.2014
  • www.artlebedev.ru
НОВЫЙ РУССКИЙ ТРАМВАЙ. 10 июля в Екатеринбурге Уралвагонзавод представит свой новый трамвай RUSSIA ONE. Трамвай действительно наш — дизайн, разработка и производство — все сделано у нас. Иностранные только некоторые комплектующие — гармошка и механизмы дверей. В павильоне стоит полноценный прототип. Завтра его можно брать и ставить на рельсы...
 
Contender:

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It's beautiful. But the UVZ logo is like a fly in the ointment
 
Mischek:
It is beautiful. But the UVZ logo is like a spoon of dekta

About "beautiful", check out Thema's.

PS. Yo-mobile is over, long live yo-tramway!

 
Mischek:
Beautiful .

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