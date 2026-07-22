Interesting and Humour - page 1256

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Chewing gum?
 

- What is a PT?

- The whole fort is calling us PTs. Dogs are stupid.

(c) Renaissance Man is a great movie.

 
Scriptong:
Chewing gum?
Yeah
 

 
 
 
Mischek:
That's a good one, I like that. If only you weren't dragging dumb Moses around and hanging out with faggots.
 
 
abolk:
It's a good one.

No, that's not interesting.

Where's the intrigue? Where's the drama, the confrontation? Where the hell is the elegant balalaika duel?

 

This is so boring.

TheXpert's birthday is yet to come (

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