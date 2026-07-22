Interesting and Humour - page 1256
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- What is a PT?
- The whole fort is calling us PTs. Dogs are stupid.
(c) Renaissance Man is a great movie.
Chewing gum?
It's a good one.
No, that's not interesting.
Where's the intrigue? Where's the drama, the confrontation? Where the hell is the elegant balalaika duel?
This is so boring.
TheXpert's birthday is yet to come (