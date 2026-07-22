Interesting and Humour - page 4330
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О! Speaking of the whole forum...
"we're the best, we're the prettiest", almost in the original...
https://youtu.be/9-WCD26i53I?t=206
you can skip half a track - a recording from a good old concert
I just like the girl a lot, I'll make some money on forex and marry her!
Is that you, the bespectacled man in the picture?
Great, that goes straight to the top 10 jokes about Jews :-)
Colleagues get to know each other:
- My name is Fedya, love and love!
- And my name is Nastya, you can just... love me ;)
I just like the girl a lot, I'll make some dough on the forex and marry her!
)))) reminds me:
6. what the user wanted
1:53 case where the customer got what he wanted and the gyp tries to convince the customer's commission that this is it:
1:53 case of the customer getting what he wanted and the gyp trying to convince the customer's commission that this is it:
thank you!
I just like the girl a lot, I'm going to marry her if I make some money on the forex market!
And without dough, it's neither here nor there?
You can't sell love for dough.
.
Do you remember with fondness the Komsomol or the Komsomol badge? Or what's underneath the Komsomol badge in the photo?)
Do you remember with fondness the Komsomol or the Komsomol badge? Or what's underneath the Komsomol badge in the photo?)