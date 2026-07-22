Interesting and Humour - page 4330

New comment
 

О! Speaking of the whole forum...

"we're the best, we're the prettiest", almost in the original...

https://youtu.be/9-WCD26i53I?t=206

you can skip half a track - a recording from a good old concert

 
Denis Sartakov:

I just like the girl a lot, I'll make some money on forex and marry her!


Is that you, the bespectacled man in the picture?

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Great, that goes straight to the top 10 jokes about Jews :-)

Colleagues get to know each other:

- My name is Fedya, love and love!

- And my name is Nastya, you can just... love me ;)

 
Denis Sartakov:

I just like the girl a lot, I'll make some dough on the forex and marry her!


 
Igor Makanu:

)))) reminds me:

6. what the user wanted

1:53 case where the customer got what he wanted and the gyp tries to convince the customer's commission that this is it:


 
Unicornis:

1:53 case of the customer getting what he wanted and the gyp trying to convince the customer's commission that this is it:


thank you!

 
 
Denis Sartakov:

I just like the girl a lot, I'm going to marry her if I make some money on the forex market!


And without dough, it's neither here nor there?

You can't sell love for dough.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

.


Do you remember with fondness the Komsomol or the Komsomol badge? Or what's underneath the Komsomol badge in the photo?)

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Do you remember with fondness the Komsomol or the Komsomol badge? Or what's underneath the Komsomol badge in the photo?)

third option
1...432343244325432643274328432943304331433243334334433543364337...4979
New comment