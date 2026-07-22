Interesting and Humour - page 2307
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Lingering leap
Ireland. David Colturi from the USA dives from 28 metres into the Snake's Den on Inishmore Island during the third round of the Red Bull World Cliff Diving Series. There were 14 divers from 10 countries competing, with Gary Hunt from the UK taking the win, American Stephen Lobew second and Mexican Jonathan Paredes third.
Why is one of the islands near Magadan named Misunderstanding Island?
A hydrographic expedition working in the late 1910s in the Sea of Okhotsk near Magadan failed to notice and map a small island three kilometres off the coast. The mistake was soon corrected, and the island was named Island of Misunderstanding.
Why aren't wounds treated with green light in the US and Europe?
Brilliant green dye solution, popularly known as "greening", is used as an antiseptic only in Russia and post-Soviet countries. In the United States and European countries, green is legal, but no one uses it. Russian doctors assume several reasons for this: from the unaesthetic appearance of the patient after treatment with green ash to the uncertainty about its possible carcinogenic properties, as no one has carried out the relevant studies.
In what country are the two halves of a torn note equal in value to the whole note?
If you tear any Russian banknote into two pieces, it will only be legal tender when glued together. Another rule in Australia is that the value of a portion of any note that is not smaller than 20% and not larger than 80% of the original note is proportional to the value of the original note. In other words, if you cut $10 Australian dollars in half, you can legally use each half as $5.
"The stronger the struggle, the greater the victory.
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Just a lobster in a bucket and it seems to be taking over the world.