Interesting and Humour - page 1554

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Mischek:

Heh heh heh.)

 
 

Peter. Autumn

 

Fucking hell, how to live, come on.

and there's a flock of sheep coming towards us.

 

At least that's how it is.

 

No, that's right. Right on the spot, with the AK. I'm sick of these freeloaders.

 
Mischek:

Fucking hell, how to live, come on.

and there's a flock of sheep coming towards us.

Photoshop

 

Those of you from Moscow, communism has arrived for you:

http://www.forumhouse.ru/threads/212750/page-21#post-7171285

 
Contender:

Photoshop

Worse. It's L.N. Tolstoy in the original.

Now what to do? ))

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