Interesting and Humour - page 1554
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Heh heh heh.)
Peter. Autumn
Fucking hell, how to live, come on.
and there's a flock of sheep coming towards us.
At least that's how it is.
No, that's right. Right on the spot, with the AK. I'm sick of these freeloaders.
Fucking hell, how to live, come on.
and there's a flock of sheep coming towards us.
Photoshop
Those of you from Moscow, communism has arrived for you:
http://www.forumhouse.ru/threads/212750/page-21#post-7171285
Photoshop
Worse. It's L.N. Tolstoy in the original.
Now what to do? ))