Interesting and Humour - page 3168

New comment
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

:-) eh ... why did they take a set of these colours anyway ?

how many times will france fit on russian territory, it is better not to mention the netherlands at all in such a situation

the video :-) watch to the end

wow !!! they deleted this video on yutube - tolerantly tolerant :-)))

- it was there before :-)))) i think it's clear why it was deleted



https://rutube.ru/video/852f30517cef1c278b33efebbc1949fc/

I'm telling you, they're jealous.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
The phenomenon is explained simply. Who in civilisation cares about the 33rd world countries? Does the average Russian know much about African countries? Who can point at a map and tell us where they are? Does everybody know the capital of South Africa? What is Ouagadougou?

It is true of course - not many people in Poland know that the Siberian Federal District is several times larger than Poland itself.

And I wonder if Napoleon understood that Russia is several times the size of France.

not many people in the world know anything at all, but that's just the level of education in the world.

https://rg.ru/2016/07/28/vladimir-pozner-kak-ustroen-mir.html

It's worth quoting the text here, not the link.

---


Imagine there is a world, and we have reduced it to 100 people.

But keeping all the proportions that exist. In that case 57 of them would be inhabitants of Asia, 21 of Europe, 14 of America

(meaning all of the Americas, both South and North), and only 8 from Africa. 52 would have been women and 48 would have been men. 30 of them would be white, 70 would be non-white. 30 would be Christians, 70 would be non-Christians. 89 would be heterosexual and 11 would be homosexual.

6 people would have 59% of the world's wealth and they would all be from the US. 80 people would live in poverty out of 100. 70 wouldn't be able to read, 50 would be starving or malnourished.

1 would die at a given moment and 1 would be born at a given moment. 1 out of 100 would have a computer and 1 out of 100 would have a higher education.

Now think again. If you can go pray where you pray without fear of being beaten or killed,

then you're one of the lucky 3 billion people who don't have that happiness. If you have a fridge with some food in it,

if you have some clothes, a roof over your head and a place to sleep, you are richer than 75% of the world's population.

If you have any bank account or any money in your wallet, you are one of the 8 happiest people out of 100.

That's the world we live in. I think it's something to think about sometimes. Especially when we complain.

Владимир Познер: Как устроен мир
Владимир Познер: Как устроен мир
  • 2016.07.28
  • Максим Новиков/ТАСС
  • rg.ru
Представьте себе, что есть мир, и мы его сократили до 100 человек. Но сохранив все пропорции, которые существуют. В этом случае 57 из них были бы жителями Азии, 21 - Европы, 14 - Америки (имея в виду всю Америку, и Южную, и Северную), и всего лишь 8 - из Африки. 52 человека были бы женщинами и 48 - мужчинами. 30 из них были бы белые, 70 - не...
 
 

A 25kg hard drive has been released in Russia.

https://hi-tech.mail.ru/news/big-russian-disk/

 
A million shots per minute.
Миллион выстрелов в минуту - Metal Storm
  • Administrator
  • www.dogswar.ru
Австралиец Майк О'Дуайер сделал первую заявку на мировую известность, изобретя устройство для вентиляции на ходу атлетических туфель. Но в 90-годах он начал работу над изобретениями куда более устрашающими, чем даже самая вонючая обувь: над морской оборонительной системой оружия, теоретически способной делать миллионы выстрелов по...
 
Serjik:

Russia has released a 25kg hard drive.

https://hi-tech.mail.ru/news/big-russian-disk/


Victim ofInternet television 

                  Vladimir VysotskyThere's a television set, give me a rostrum,I'll shout it for miles. It's not a window, I won't spit in the window, It's like a door to the whole world has been cut through.

    I've got everything at home, a full review: Holidays in the Crimea, Hurricane and Kobzon, News from the fields or South Vietnam, Or a Jew returning to us... I turn on the first one, they're diving, but this is so-so, but from twenty - "Come on girls" - What do they do... And all in their apron strings. It's crazy! There's a TV set. I don't live in a flat, I'm in mourning for the world. I breathe the air of the world with my chest. I see Nixon and his mistress, and there's a foreign head, eye to eye, head to head. I move a stool with my foot and I find myself with the head. Then the drummers in the bakery give a baking talk till ten. And then my favourite "Come on guys" shoot, jump, it's crazy!

If you don't watch - well, you're not an idiot, butyou're a God-killed one: You don't know who's looking for talent, You don't know who's gifted. Here's the USSR vs. FRG match. I'm on a short stint with Muller. Cramp, shock, but already an interview. Oh, good, I don't drink with them. There's a contest in Varna, but I only have a block to go there. Come on girls, come on boys. Everybody's in the lead. Crazy. But how can I convince stubborn Nastya? Nastya wants to go to the movies, like Saturday. Nastya says that I've developed a passion for a stupid idiot box. Well, yes, I have. I go into my flat, Nixon and Georges Pompidou are there. Good, I took a bottle. Georges had a shot, Richard didn't. Then it's more beautiful, even more nightmarish. I turn on four and go to the balcony.
    And then, at Kanatchikova Dacha, where, unfortunately, the service is so obtrusive, I was delirious, watching TV shows, all the time sticking up for Angela Davis.... I hear: "Don't cry, everything's all right in the taiga", "The USSR vs. FRG match has been won", "A hundred scoundrels captured", and "Magomayev sings on KVN". Well, reality is even better: Here we have two TVs, spin and spin. There - "Come on girls", here - "Come on guys". For them I'm not afraid to go crazy.
 
Shouldn't I go to work? - I thought... And I didn't...
 
 
Serjik:

Russia has released a 25kg hard drive.

https://hi-tech.mail.ru/news/big-russian-disk/

The Tsar flash drive.

Power consumption is 75W.

---

For that price (3.7k RUR), it should survive in the middle of a nuclear explosion...

 
Igor Konyashin:

The Tsar of flash drive.

The power consumption is 75W.

---

For that price (3.7k RUR), it should survive in the middle of a nuclear explosion...

The funniest thing about the link https://hi-tech.mail.ru/news/big-russian-disk/ is the phrase "Tell your friends about this strange Russian development - click on one of the social networking buttons below".

The development is, to put it mildly, more than strange. However, I will be politically correct.
1...316131623163316431653166316731683169317031713172317331743175...4979
New comment