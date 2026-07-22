Interesting and Humour - page 3168
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
:-) eh ... why did they take a set of these colours anyway ?
how many times will france fit on russian territory, it is better not to mention the netherlands at all in such a situation
the video :-) watch to the end
wow !!! they deleted this video on yutube - tolerantly tolerant :-)))
- it was there before :-)))) i think it's clear why it was deleted
https://rutube.ru/video/852f30517cef1c278b33efebbc1949fc/
The phenomenon is explained simply. Who in civilisation cares about the 33rd world countries? Does the average Russian know much about African countries? Who can point at a map and tell us where they are? Does everybody know the capital of South Africa? What is Ouagadougou?
It is true of course - not many people in Poland know that the Siberian Federal District is several times larger than Poland itself.
And I wonder if Napoleon understood that Russia is several times the size of France.
not many people in the world know anything at all, but that's just the level of education in the world.
https://rg.ru/2016/07/28/vladimir-pozner-kak-ustroen-mir.html
It's worth quoting the text here, not the link.
---
Imagine there is a world, and we have reduced it to 100 people.
But keeping all the proportions that exist. In that case 57 of them would be inhabitants of Asia, 21 of Europe, 14 of America
(meaning all of the Americas, both South and North), and only 8 from Africa. 52 would have been women and 48 would have been men. 30 of them would be white, 70 would be non-white. 30 would be Christians, 70 would be non-Christians. 89 would be heterosexual and 11 would be homosexual.
6 people would have 59% of the world's wealth and they would all be from the US. 80 people would live in poverty out of 100. 70 wouldn't be able to read, 50 would be starving or malnourished.
1 would die at a given moment and 1 would be born at a given moment. 1 out of 100 would have a computer and 1 out of 100 would have a higher education.
Now think again. If you can go pray where you pray without fear of being beaten or killed,
then you're one of the lucky 3 billion people who don't have that happiness. If you have a fridge with some food in it,
if you have some clothes, a roof over your head and a place to sleep, you are richer than 75% of the world's population.
If you have any bank account or any money in your wallet, you are one of the 8 happiest people out of 100.
That's the world we live in. I think it's something to think about sometimes. Especially when we complain.
A 25kg hard drive has been released in Russia.
https://hi-tech.mail.ru/news/big-russian-disk/
Russia has released a 25kg hard drive.
https://hi-tech.mail.ru/news/big-russian-disk/
Victim ofInternet television
Russia has released a 25kg hard drive.
https://hi-tech.mail.ru/news/big-russian-disk/
The Tsar flash drive.
Power consumption is 75W.
---
For that price (3.7k RUR), it should survive in the middle of a nuclear explosion...
The Tsar of flash drive.
The power consumption is 75W.
---
For that price (3.7k RUR), it should survive in the middle of a nuclear explosion...
The development is, to put it mildly, more than strange. However, I will be politically correct.