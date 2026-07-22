Interesting and Humour - page 1155
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He can't send money there. If he could, he would. He can participate in the "licking power" contest. Now he is for Putin and Yedro, as soon as Navalny becomes president, sanyooook and the like will lick Navalny and Rospil.
Se la vie.
Wanga is on her way )
Who told you that I am pro-Putin or pro-Edro?
I just do not mind them.
time will tell who will lick Navalny when he comes (if he comes)) ),
So far all I see is someone deeply offended and dissatisfied with Contender.)
Misha, why are you arguing with them? People want to lose a chance to build a state governed by the rule of law with a minimum of corruption and a fair distribution of public benefits, so let them! They already lost it once, in February '17.
What kind of argument, there was no argument, I expressed my opinion, he expressed his, is that an argument, especially in a humor thread?
And then you start arguing about who's going to lick who when someone comes and who goes.
SZS: Give you a fucking stick and you'll kill each other in the most perverted form.
for those in the know)
for those in the know)
Well, not so direct).
Only 'direct' questions, the right ones, will get through.
Well, not so direct.)
Only the "direct" questions will get through, the right ones.
CEP, you?!
:)
CAP, you?!
:)
Hmm... Very refined and florid. I didn't get it right away.
:)