Interesting and Humour - page 3788
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1. The stipend for top students at institutes was 50 roubles. The especially gifted/accomplished had a Lenin scholarship (100 rubles).
For your information, you could get 5 rubles for a meal for two, order a salad and a couple of vodkas, and then there would be enough left over for a taxi.
2. Magazines and newspapers.
I remember Radio magazines (I remember, in the USSR I used an article from that magazine to make an antenna for receiving Polish channels at home, at the beginning of Solidarity) and Around the World. There were no problems with the subscription.
There was a scarcity of books later, almost simultaneously with the scarcity of vodka (I did not drink vodka and had to queue for books for 24 hours, the queue numbers were written on my hands with a pen - my hands were all scribbled... Now these books are sold without queues).
3. Sports were practised (by all who wanted to). However, I don't remember gyms like they are now.
4 There were no queues for beer. On the contrary, there were a lot of beer bars. It was considered uncivilized to drink on the street, because you could always go to a beer bar and drink beer there - and everything was cheap.
5. What is now called a Nightclub used to be called a Disco, and even before that it was called a Dance. So it's the same thing, just different names. Now it's the same as in the USSR - "dancing", in the same rooms as decades ago, only different music, a lot more expensive liquor and you do not want to go there at all.
For example, at the end of 70s of the last century, we had an institution in our city called "Pig's Snout" - when there were no classes at the Institute, it was possible to go there for an hour, for instance. Now the institution is called Planet entertaining complex, probably even with party control, drinks from 800 rubles ... although it's the same as "Pig's Ryle" in front of the market ...
5. They were not afraid to socialize. We were not afraid to go out and invite unfamiliar people back to our homes.
6. We could take the train out of town, get off at an unfamiliar place, go deeper into the woods, set up a tent there, gather mushrooms, make a fire .... an overnight stay ... and nothing will happen to anybody ...
7. There were no problems with work. People always knew approximately where they would work now and in the future and approximately how much they would earn in a year, in five years,... etc...
8. Trains and food tours ... Us - to Lithuania for sausage, those who are closer to Moscow - to Moscow. But we (young people) didn't go on such trips.
- Then the Poles came to us for everything (they had gone into shock therapy in Poland),
- Then there were advertisements on every staircase in our city: "A team of Lithuanian builders will do repairs cheaply" - it was in Lithuania that the shock therapy started,
- Then we went shopping in Poland (shock therapy had already started in our town) ...
- renaming "Pig's Ryle" to Planet Nightclub
- ... etc.
In the Soviet Union, living conditions differed from place to place. Just like now. I.e. somewhere there was a lot of sausage, and here you could get an A in history if you could buy a sausage for a teacher who was letting you out of class. Something like that - yes, the product is of high quality - but it was impossible to get it.... Anyway, it's an eternal theme...
By the way, some students even now have a stipend of about 40,000 rubles. - and on 4,000 rubles you can easily go to a restaurant with two people.
Society is just more diverse now... There are more talented people, but there are also more girls who at 17 years old hitchhike to the Baikal from the central part of Russia.
1. The stipend in institutes for honours students was 50 roubles. Those who were especially gifted/advanced had a Lenin scholarship (100 rubles).
For your information, you could pay 5 rubles for a meal for two, order a salad and a couple of vodkas, and then there would be enough left over for a taxi.
2. Magazines and newspapers.
I remember Radio magazines (I remember, in the USSR I used an article from that magazine to make an antenna for receiving Polish channels at home, at the beginning of Solidarity) and Around the World. There were no problems with the subscription.
There was a scarcity of books later, almost simultaneously with the scarcity of vodka (I did not drink vodka and had to queue for books for 24 hours, the queue numbers were written on my hands with a pen - my hands were all scribbled... Now these books are sold without queues).
3. Sports were practised (by all who wanted to). However, I don't remember gyms like they are now.
4 There were no queues for beer. On the contrary, there were a lot of beer bars. It was considered uncivilized to drink on the street, because you could always go to a beer bar and drink beer there - and everything was cheap.
5. What is now called a Nightclub used to be called a Disco, and even before that it was called a Dance. So it's the same thing, just different names. Now it's the same as in the USSR - "dancing", in the same rooms as decades ago, only different music, a lot more expensive liquor and you do not want to go there at all.
For example, at the end of 70s of the last century, we had an institution in our city called "Pig's Snout" - when there were no classes at the Institute, it was possible to go there for an hour, for instance. Now the institution is called Planet entertaining complex, probably even with party control, drinks from 800 rubles ... although it's the same as "Pig's Ryle" in front of the market ...
5. They were not afraid to socialize. We were not afraid to go out and invite unfamiliar people back to our homes.
6. We could take the train out of town, get off at an unfamiliar place, go deeper into the woods, set up a tent there, gather mushrooms, make a fire .... an overnight stay ... and nothing will happen to anybody ...
7. There were no problems with work. People always knew approximately where they would work now and in the future and approximately how much they would earn in a year, in five years,... etc..
8. Trains and food tours ... Us - to Lithuania for sausage, those who are closer to Moscow - to Moscow. But we (young people) didn't go on such trips.
- Then the Poles came to us for everything (they had gone into shock therapy in Poland),
- Then there were advertisements on every staircase in our city: "A team of Lithuanian builders will do repairs cheaply" - this was the start of shock therapy in Lithuania,
- Then we went shopping in Poland (shock therapy had already started in our town) ...
- renaming "Pig's Ryle" to Planet Nightclub
- ... etc.
1. The stipend in higher educational institutions was 40 p., for excellent students it could be 50 p.. I did not see anyone receiving a Lenin scholarship. But all this has not affected the pension of my grandmother, the size of which was 48 rubles, and my grandmother, by the way, was a member of the Second World War, which actually was my point #1.
2. You can remember a lot of things, it is a question of memory.
3. It depends on what sports. For instance, here - you are welcome to skiing, but you can't go in track and field, it's a school of Olympic reserve, they only choose the best ones. A ski resort is a montage, and the coaches are the same, so it's no use. I would also like to remind you about the clandestine karate sections.
4. I made that up, didn't I? I'm talking about my first (and luckily the last) visit to a public beer hall. The endless queue of dregs... peanuts for an appetizer... The munching comrades - ah what a beer, ah what a great bar... (I guess they still remember it positively) and the special smell...
5. Very subjective. Although... I remember, at the bus stop or in the shop, there was always some dorky guy trying to talk to me, luckily not any more.
6. This is where I personally have a whole forest adventure... so that's completely wrong. You could have gone into the woods and had some great adventures.
7. The problem is that in prison, every inmate knows what time he is going to lie down, what time he is going to get up, what he is going to eat and to the minute he knows when it is going to end. 8.
8. Now that sounds like the truth.
It's a rosy notion, the prosperity in those years was not the same. A description by an acquaintance about the years of life in the USSR.
The state of being hungry all the time. He is a professional in moving, about 15 schools he changed. I had a problem getting a passport - I had no propiska. The military registration and enlistment office could not deliver him a summons :-) He did not have much debt to the state, as he said - he did my service on credit to the state and 3 years in the Marine Fleet - but the credit turned out to be irrecoverable. He started his business during perestroika, started a family when he was in his 40s, got his own firm, started housing in the mid-1990s, and earned it not from the state. But he remembers those days without pain, or rather very happily - but he really does not want to go back to that time and that system. Of course, there are not many people like that, and now they live well and do not need anything - they have their own business.
1. The scholarship in higher education institutions was 40 p., excellent students could have 50 p. I did not see anyone receiving a Lenin's scholarship. But all this had no effect on my grandmother's pension, which was 48 rubles, and my grandmother, by the way, was a participant of the Second World War, which actually was my point #1.
2. You can remember a lot of things, it is a question of memory.
3. It depends on what sports. For instance, here - you are welcome to skiing, but you can't go in track and field, it's a school of Olympic reserve, they only choose the best ones. A ski resort is a montage, and the coaches are the same, so it's no use. I would also like to remind you about the clandestine karate sections.
4. I made that up, didn't I? I was talking about my first (and luckily the last) visit to a public beer hall. The endless queue of dregs... peanuts for an appetizer... The munching comrades - oh what a great beer, oh what a great bar... (I guess they still remember it positively) and the special smell...
5. Very subjective. Although... I remember, at the bus stop or in the shop, there was always some dorky guy trying to talk to me, luckily not any more.
6. This is where I personally have a whole forest adventure... so that's completely wrong. You could have gone into the woods and had some great adventures.
7. The problem is that in prison, every inmate knows what time he is going to lie down, what time he is going to get up, what he is going to eat and to the minute he knows when it is going to end. 8.
8. That sounds about right.
It's different for everyone. We had five Lenin Fellows at our institute. One went to Israel afterwards, one defended his degree in English and then worked for the local state TV radio, some went on to become bankers. That is what I remember.
Here I agree - it depends on where you live: Kaliningrad was a closed city back then, there were a lot of beer bars (and various similar places for all tastes and contingents), there were also places to work as a student (and no problem, at the same institute/university), but small cocktail bars without dancing were especially popular (there was a better crowd and music played by the Beatles, Queen and Bee Gees).
Point seven seems to me to be the most important... Although with me this point was not observed (but for the majority of people it was so - with work there was no problem, and all knew approximately where they will work now, in a year, in 10 years, and what the salaries will be, etc.). Then (closer to the nineties) things got bad here .... That's when I first learned about "blacklists" and so on. But this was later.
I guess it all depended on where I lived.
My grandmother did not have a pension, and she died at the age of 90 on the same day as my grandfather (he had a pension).
When I watch old Soviet films, sometimes in the movies they sing songs, like with the guitar by the fire, or whatever. Sometimes you can't remember or sing the melody of these songs from the movies. But in those years, we listened only to Vysotsky and sang "Noisy reeds" one verse (for fun), but mostly to Beatles and other foreign songs in English with a guitar by a campfire. Nothing that is shown in those films about that time in the sense of "singing Soviet songs" - that was not the case.
The most important thing of those times is the good relations between people, the absence of bitterness and readiness to help, and the confidence/illusion that tomorrow will be better than today.
Today there is no such feeling, but there is sausage, but I didn't like sausage then and I don't eat it now either.
It's a rosy notion, the prosperity in those years was not the same. A description by an acquaintance about the years of life in the USSR.
The state of being hungry all the time. He is a professional in moving, about 15 schools he changed. I had a problem getting a passport - I had no propiska. The military registration and enlistment office could not deliver him a summons :-) He did not have much debt to the state, as he said - he did my service on credit to the state and 3 years in the Marine Fleet - but the credit turned out to be irrecoverable. He started his business during perestroika, started a family when he was in his 40s, got his own firm, started housing in the mid-1990s, and earned it himself instead of government subsidies. But he remembers those days without pain, or rather very happily - but he really does not want to go back to that time and that system. Of course, there are not many people like that, and now they live well and do not need anything - they have their own business.
That must have been the '90s.
I think back to the '70s and early '80s.
There was some negativity in those years of the '70s and early '80s, but it was mostly about human rights, as I began to understand it later. That is if a person does not cross, as it is fashionable to say now, "red lines", then he is fine.
That is, if one stuck his head out too far, it could be bad.
This was not explained at schools and universities, most people did not know this at the time and many people still do not remember any of this (as it did not affect them or their environment).
By the way, the word Manager was not used then. Instead it was said - leader, management, boss ...(a leader may be ashamed, but a manager - never).
But all bad things fade away and all good things come to mind - not in the sense of reality, but in the sense of good relations between people, absence of bitterness, mutual help, friendship ... We used to visit each other as families ...
It must have been the '90s.
I think back to the 70s and early 80s.
There was some negativity in those years of the '70s and early '80s, but it was mostly related to human rights, as I began to understand it later. That is if a person does not cross, as it is fashionable to say now, "red lines", then he is fine.
That is, if one stuck his head out too far, it could be bad.
This was not explained at schools and universities, most people did not know this at the time and many people still do not remember any of this (as it did not affect them or their environment).
By the way, the word Manager was not used then. Instead it was said - leader, management, boss ...(a leader may be ashamed, but a manager - never).
But all bad things fade away and all good things come to mind - not in the sense of reality, but in the sense of good relations between people, absence of bitterness, mutual help, friendship ... visiting each other as families...
You're imagining things, I did my diploma in English, my placement
There was no shortage of offers, I got a job at a military office near Moscow, a room in a family-style dormitory,
there was a potty in the room, a shower, a salary of 175 rubles...
You're imagining things, I did my diploma in English, for my placement
There was no shortage of offers, I was taken to a military office near Moscow, a room in a family-style dormitory,
There was a potty and a shower in the room, they gave me a salary of 175 r...
So it all depends on the specific city and institution (this description includes my experience and that of my parents, but the Diploma in English is not me, it is my friend and former housemate). By the way, as a student he received a Lenin scholarship of 100 rubles. Had it not been for his Lenin scholarship and his father as a serving naval officer at the time - he would have been treated harshly.
By the way, it was in 1982, and a bit earlier many people in the city had removed the antennas of the wave channel from their balconies (which they made themselves in order to receive the Polish TV), and the Polish language courses in the city quietly faded away ... and the Polish music (which used to be everywhere) - it also quieted down somehow ...
I don't know what it's about, I was a graduate student then, and I didn't think about "various misfortunes" at all.
I don't remember anyone being taken to the military department in Moscow from a fishing university in Kaliningrad ... a few people stayed to serve after the military department (I met one later), but it had nothing to do with the English language.
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But the negatives just have to be remembered... The good things in life don't need to be remembered, because there were more good things, we were younger...
Even dumplings ... Back then you would go into a dumpling shop as a student, buy three portions - and they smell great and taste good, with vinegar, another portion with mayonnaise ...
But now you go to the supermarket, buy dumplings, put them on the boil, and then you get sick of the bad smell, ventilating the flat...
Artist Andrei Andrianov
"Andrei Andrianov was born in Tirana, Albania in 1955. He graduated from the Moscow Architectural Institute in 1978, and then from the All-Union Academy of Foreign Trade in 1987. From 1990 to 1996 he wandered around India and Nepal. He is currently living in a remote village near Moscow, learning the delights of country life.
Artist Andrei Andrianov
"Andrei Andrianov was born in Tirana, Albania in 1955. He graduated from the Moscow Architectural Institute in 1978, and then from the All-Union Academy of Foreign Trade in 1987. From 1990 to 1996 he wandered around India and Nepal. He is currently living in a remote village near Moscow, learning the delights of rustic life.
Always wondered what the "free artists" live on because they have a lot of competition to sell a painting and paint brushes, canvas - not a cheap pleasure, but they still manage to wander.)