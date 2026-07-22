Interesting and Humour - page 3477
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Have you personally seen bees collecting nectar from snowdrops?
Why? In early March, around the 10th of March, apricots blossom in the Crimea... Snowdrops blossom at the same time and they are sold in abundance on March 8, apricots are pollinated by someone ...
March 10, Yalta.
Ehhh, beauty!
I haven't seen snowdrops, they don't grow at my dacha, but I have seen any other first-fruits. Are snowdrops so poisonous that you can't collect nectar from them?
No, the snowdrop is kind of a medicinal plant. But they are bitter, so if the bees collect enough nectar from them to consider the honey "snowdrop" and not mixed honey, then it will be bitter.
But no matter how many times I've walked through the forest in spring, I haven't seen any bees on snowdrops.
No, the snowdrop is kind of a medicinal plant. But they are bitter, so if the bees collect enough nectar from them to consider the honey "snowdrop" rather than mixed honey, then it will be bitter.
But no matter how many times I've walked through the forest in spring, I haven't seen any bees on snowdrops.
MMM pattern, what's in store for the Euro?
MMM pattern, what's in store for the Euro?
Only the date of the shooting is questionable: 1 April.
Only the date of the photo is very dubious: April 1st.
The blue leaved milfoil has nothing in common with snowdrops, apart from blooming in early spring :)
The picture below also has nothing to do with snowdrops, when they are blooming, the other grasses are still asleep.
Here are the snowdrops