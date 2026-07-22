Interesting and Humour - page 3438

New comment
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
The top picture on the left is clearly Kazakhs. And in the centre there are three girls, what is that supposed to mean?

O_o_O)

 
Andrei Etylkut:

O_o_O)

So the man made a mistake, no big deal. There's two girls in there--
 
ingensi:
So the man made a mistake, so what. There's two girls...
But he got a good look!
 


 
Nikolay Kositsin:


You would take notes and post them. Who is going to watch a whole hour of video? Just the day before yesterday they posted a stack of 10 videos for an hour and a half each.
 

The offer to download ViSual Studio 2017 release candidate has arrived. The splash screen pleased)) The splash screen used to have happy Indians, now Big White Brother is teaching the unintelligent niggers ))

vs

[Deleted]  
<br / translate="no">

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

The offer to download ViSual Studio 2017 release candidate has arrived. The splash screen pleased)) The splash screen used to have happy Indians, now Big White Brother is teaching the unintelligent niggers ))

How not politically correct, Alexey))))

 
.
Ученые создали углеродные нанотрубки, покрытые оксидом цинка
Ученые создали углеродные нанотрубки, покрытые оксидом цинка
  • tass.ru
МОСКВА, 29 ноября. /ТАСС/. Исследователи из Сколковского Института Науки и Технологий (Сколтех), Университета Аалто (Финляндия) и Санкт-Петербургского Политехнического Университета успешно продемонстрировали технологию осаждения оксида цинка на поверхность пленок однослойных углеродных нанотрубок, сообщила во вторник пресс-служба Сколтеха. На...
 

1...343134323433343434353436343734383439344034413442344334443445...4979
New comment