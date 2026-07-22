Interesting and Humour - page 3438
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The top picture on the left is clearly Kazakhs. And in the centre there are three girls, what is that supposed to mean?
O_o_O)
O_o_O)
So the man made a mistake, so what. There's two girls...
The offer to download ViSual Studio 2017 release candidate has arrived. The splash screen pleased)) The splash screen used to have happy Indians, now Big White Brother is teaching the unintelligent niggers ))
The offer to download ViSual Studio 2017 release candidate has arrived. The splash screen pleased)) The splash screen used to have happy Indians, now Big White Brother is teaching the unintelligent niggers ))
How not politically correct, Alexey))))