Interesting and Humour - page 2727

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Дмитрий:

What kind of witchcraft can there be with a St. George's ribbon, eh? Have you thought about what you said?

The spirit is holy. ......

But a fiddler's board flying through the air is witchcraft and an anathema!

yeah, i didn't see that right away, i'm sorry, i really am.
 
Amen.
 

The bloody Pindos have got it in their heads - a fecking plank! And here's "our reality"!

http://rg.ru/2015/07/15/batareya.html#/9385_5f3afc07/1/

"Кулибину" из Краснодара дали срок за сенсационную разработку
"Кулибину" из Краснодара дали срок за сенсационную разработку
  • rg.ru
Одиннадцать лет колонии строгого режима и штраф до миллиона рублей светит краснодарскому 26-летнему ученому Дмитрию Лопатину. В процессе разработки гибких солнечных батарей он заказал по почте растворитель, который, как позже выяснилось, является еще и психотропным веществом. Как рассказали "РГ" в отделе реализации инновационной политики...
 

HOORAY!

 

The BBC presenter used his palm as an imaginary tablet on air.

 
YouTube will help.
 

http://habrahabr.ru/post/264229/?utm_source=tm_geektimes&amp;utm_medium=tm_block&utm_campaign=tm_promo

Calque — калькулятор, который удобнее, чем консоль браузера
Calque — калькулятор, который удобнее, чем консоль браузера
  • habrahabr.ru
Приветствую. Существует приложение для iOS — Tydlig, которое буквально переосмысливает калькулятор, и делает его потрясающе удобным. Попользовавшись один раз этим приложением, остаешься его любителем. Однако для бытового использования на десктопе ничего удобнее, чем консоль браузера, по моему мнению, нет. В консоли можно использовать...
 
 
 
First straight, then right, then left.
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