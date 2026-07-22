Interesting and Humour - page 2727
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What kind of witchcraft can there be with a St. George's ribbon, eh? Have you thought about what you said?
The spirit is holy. ......
But a fiddler's board flying through the air is witchcraft and an anathema!
The bloody Pindos have got it in their heads - a fecking plank! And here's "our reality"!
http://rg.ru/2015/07/15/batareya.html#/9385_5f3afc07/1/
HOORAY!
The BBC presenter used his palm as an imaginary tablet on air.
http://habrahabr.ru/post/264229/?utm_source=tm_geektimes&utm_medium=tm_block&utm_campaign=tm_promo