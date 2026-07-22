Interesting and Humour - page 2714
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I looked it up - no, it's a made-up lie.
Why are you lying?
Nostalgia has set in on the internet.
This is a deliberate distortion of the real facts, the main purpose of which is to hang all the blame for the terror and genocide that occurred, on those who tried to restore normal human order, making truly inhuman efforts to curb the world Jewish mafia that sat on his head.
"We must turn Russia into a desert populated with white niggers, to whom we shall give such tyranny, that even the worst despots of the East have never dreamed of ... We shall shed such streams of blood, before which all the human costs of capitalist wars will shudder and turn pale. The biggest bankers from across the ocean will work in close contact with us. If we win the revolution and crush Russia, we will strengthen the power of Zionism on its funeral wreckage, and become a force before which the entire world will sink to its knees. We will show what real power is. Through terror and blood baths we will drive the Russian intelligentsia to complete stupor, to idiocy, to an animal state... In the meantime, our young men... - Oh, how splendidly, how admirably they know how to hate everything Russian! With what pleasure they destroy the Russian intelligentsia - officers, engineers, teachers, priests, generals, agronomists, academicians, writers! L. Trotsky (one of the supreme executioners of Bolshevik Russia)
** Ban for systematic violation of forum rules **
Well, here's another confirmation - it is necessary to create a thread and write there - it is not welcome to discuss Zionism, anti-Zionism and other tricks in this forum
(In the sense that this is a forum of algorithmic trading, not politicism)
Well, this once again confirms - you need to create a thread and write there - it is not welcome to discuss Zionism, anti-Zionism and other twisms in this forum
(in the sense that this is a forum of algotrading, not politics).
You have to read the rules (when you create an account), it's already there, point 4.
You have to read the rules (when you create your account), it's already there, point 4.
This is indisputable, but it is very general, and who reads these rules?
the wall of text reliably protects from reading
You need a simple and clear to clearly identify topics that are unfavorable for this resource
For example, you can write: politics is only allowed for discussion in the context of the economy