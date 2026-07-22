Interesting and Humour - page 163
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1. The age of the child.
2. Adult: Style of writing letters formed. Letters are even and evenly spelled in a sentence. Punctuation marks. What grade are children learning dashes?
3 Female: Rounded letters, e.g. "U", "K", "A".
4. Spacing: Pencil pressure on top of letters is strong and on the bottom of letters is weak. The letters are flat. Even with long arms it is difficult to write even letters from the position where a kid is sitting. What was written from the position in front of the inscription - vertical lines are clear, but horizontal ones are less clear. If it was written from the side, it would be the opposite.
The letters are straight, it is clear that an adult was writing. Where is the information that women write rounded and men straight and sharp?
Mamacuda Run
The issue is to ensure turnout. Many students live in dormitories and go home for the weekend. No one cares who will vote for whom.
The issue is to ensure turnout. Many students live in dormitories and go home for the weekend. No one cares who votes for whom.
Elections are voluntary. If students were excused from classes on that day, but March 4 is Sunday.