Interesting and Humour - page 2823

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Alexander Antoshkin:
Things are being done behind the scenes.
The so-called underground has long learned to work beyond the reach of the security services.
All in good time!
Yeah. Quiet business, and how much they're talking about!
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
I'm preparing an engine for you ))))

Well, that's a funny video.

For so many years the contactor has been funded and nothing has come of it, all for nothing.

And I know where his aluminium rims got slimed.

Manganese is an interesting substance, I chemically manipulated it too and you know, I also invented UFOs, only by a different method.

 
goman:

Impressive?


Yeah... Impressive is the extent of the lack of a sense of self-preservation.

But the picture is truly grandiose and symbolic: immeasurable human profitability against the backdrop of the power, beauty and majesty of nature...

 
Alexander Antoshkin:
in logic of construction of curve angles I get further and I ask myself a question, as from the ignoramus that if the superimposed projection of Nosov is plagiarism of the same Pinocchio ,,,,, then it is possible to promulgate ideas and results of their experiments of fluctuations with frequencies of Schumann?About the danger of our case.
versia.ru/cru-ubivaet-rossijskix-uchyonyx

Why should we be afraid, we have no degrees, everything is on our knees!
 
goman:

It's like a fairy tale!


[Deleted]  
The skyreflects in the forest, as in water, And the trees stand blue ,,,, What am I saying again?))
Where is the "philosophical aspect"? the question is multifaceted as always ... the course of thought is multifaceted ... the resulting image depends on the depth of immersion ... in the question ... in the image of the question.

 

It's definitely better not to light 1,000 sparklers in the flat on New Year's Eve!

 
Alexey Busygin:

Turned it over:

Flipped image

 
Karputov Vladimir:

Turned it over:


The palm trees and sand turned into a reflection on the water.
 
Alexey Busygin:
The palm sky and the sand turned into a reflection on the water.
Really? How did you guess that?
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