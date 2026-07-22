Interesting and Humour - page 2823
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Things are being done behind the scenes.
The so-called underground has long learned to work beyond the reach of the security services.
All in good time!
Well, that's a funny video.
For so many years the contactor has been funded and nothing has come of it, all for nothing.
And I know where his aluminium rims got slimed.
Manganese is an interesting substance, I chemically manipulated it too and you know, I also invented UFOs, only by a different method.
Impressive?
Yeah... Impressive is the extent of the lack of a sense of self-preservation.
But the picture is truly grandiose and symbolic: immeasurable human profitability against the backdrop of the power, beauty and majesty of nature...
It's like a fairy tale!
It's definitely better not to light 1,000 sparklers in the flat on New Year's Eve!
Turned it over:
Turned it over:
The palm sky and the sand turned into a reflection on the water.