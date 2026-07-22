Interesting and Humour - page 416

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22 June. Chronicle of a day
First day of the war hour by hour, minute by minute
 

The Americans are making a film about the Dyatlov group, out later this year, trailer:

 
Mischek:

The Americans are making a film about the Dyatlov group, out later this year, trailer:

By the way, they are looking for the recently disappeared AN-2 in the area of Dyatlov Pass.

DYATLOV?

 

positif...

 

don't smoke programmers, don't smoke

 
Mischek:

don't smoke programmers, don't smoke

On the contrary, you should give a double dose to such creative people.
 
TheXpert:
On the contrary, we should give a double dose to such creatives.

They're crooks, not creatives.

I've been brainwashed.

2D 3D is a fucking mystery.)

 
Mischek: Don't smoke, programmers, don't smoke.
Mega Cool +100500
 
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