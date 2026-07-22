Interesting and Humour - page 4090
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We're talking about a tax...
There are ideas in Kazakhstan and Belarus to introduce a tax on intimacy
Although there is probably a very good reason for some lawmakers to put it there.
My road was built using the German equipment and German technology. The road has not been built at all since 1985. This is more important to me ))))
They have not taken a penny from me and I respect my country for it.
My road was built with German equipment and German technology. The road has not been built at all since 1985. That is more important to me ))))
We just got used to rejoicing over small things, and we are growing by leaps and bounds. Compared to the past it is certainly true.
But do not you confuse that 250 times could have been built since '85, at least in the past 15 years, but they have built one and now only. That is also kind of true, isn't it?
But one truth is shown. Statistics, what can you take. Put it in relation to what is required and you can paint a picture. They will throw a bone, and we are glad that at least it is so.
My first association with the appearance of 200 and 2000, for example, is with cases like this.
We are just used to rejoicing in the little things, we have growth in the little things. Compared to the past, of course, it is true.
But do not you confuse that since '85, 250 times such roads could have been built, at least in the last 15 years for sure, but they have built one and now only. That is also kind of true, isn't it?
But one truth is shown. Statistics, what can you take. Put it in relation to what is required and you can paint a picture. They'll throw a bone, and we're glad they did.
Of course you are right about something, they could have done it before. But there is a new round of development. I'm like that go to the Dnieper and every day 4-8 kg of fish, it's not from poverty, it is a hobby, but beautiful ))))
Of course you are right in some respects, it could have been done before. But the fact that a new round in the development of this is. I'm like that go to the Dnieper and every day 4-8 Kg of fish, it is not from poverty, it is a hobby, but fine ))))
Well, it's like someone who goes fishing on the Dnieper is a new round of development. And judging by the environment to whom children the opportunity in a good institute at least not expensive, about the whole free of charge, to teach, not only the herbs treated is happiness. But in contrast to fishing on the Dnieper, their joys are much less significant, I agree.
My first association with the appearance of the 200 and the 1000, for example, is to cases like this.
There you have the new 200. The font is standard from Windows. Aren't there any designers and artists to draw the note or is it priced like that?
You have a new bicentennial there. The font is standard from Windows. Aren't there any designers and artists to draw the note, or is it worth the price?
Where from, we'd call yours, but they too have run off to work in Europe through every possible gap. All that's left are fishermen and pensioners.
So we make do with our own.
Well, someone has a new round of development, someone goes to the Dnieper to fish. And judging by the surroundings, to whom the children have the opportunity in a good institute at least not expensive, about free of charge, to teach, and not only herbs to treat - it is happiness. But as opposed to fishing on the Dnieper, their joys are much less significant, I agree.
This is not a round of development, as I wrote earlier, it's a hobby. and there is nothing wrong with it, I'm fond of underwater fishing and love catfishing on the Dnieper. So what ?
From where, we would have called yours, but they too have run away to work in Europe through every possible gap. All that's left are fishermen and pensioners.
So we make do with our own.
I'm just using a new note with a standard font on it.)