Interesting and Humour - page 2367

New comment
 
 
 
 

A user (Anton Esin) in our Blogs has calculated how much Vkontakte would have lost if it had sold its shares in an IPO, as Facebook did in 2012. What do you think?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/1477

Сбой ВКонтакте заставил детей читать и сэкономил компании $6 млн
Сбой ВКонтакте заставил детей читать и сэкономил компании $6 млн
  • 2014.07.29
  • Anton Esin
  • www.mql5.com
В прошедшие выходные популярная в России социальная сеть ВКонтакте стала героем многочисленных новостных сообщений — все обсуждали, как почти на четыре часа вышла из строя работа сайта. Пользователи,...
 
 

 

Sleep deprivation causes false memories


Недосып вызывает ложные воспоминания | Новости | Вокруг Света
Недосып вызывает ложные воспоминания | Новости | Вокруг Света
  • www.vokrugsveta.ru
Ученые из Калифорнийского университета (США) обнаружили, что недосып ведет к ошибкам в запоминании информации. Об этом рассказывается на официальном сайте Мичиганского государственного университета со ссылкой на журнал Ложные воспоминания в обычной жизни и сами по себе, конечно же, неприятны, а в некоторых ситуациях они могут иметь вполне...
 

The heat.

 
 
1...236023612362236323642365236623672368236923702371237223732374...4979
New comment