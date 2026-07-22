Interesting and Humour - page 2367
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A user (Anton Esin) in our Blogs has calculated how much Vkontakte would have lost if it had sold its shares in an IPO, as Facebook did in 2012. What do you think?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/1477
Sleep deprivation causes false memories
The heat.