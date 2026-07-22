Interesting and Humour - page 1795
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There are two flasks of water on a lever scale. The left flask has a ping-pong ball tied to the bottom on a string, and the right flask has a metal ball (of the same volume as the left one) on a fishing line.
Now the question is, in which direction will the scales deflect?
To the left, of course.)
Oh, man, I must've screwed up.
There are two flasks of water on a lever scale. The left flask has a ping-pong ball tied to the bottom on a string, and the right flask has a metal ball (of the same volume as the left one) on a fishing line.
Now, the question is, in which direction will the scales deflect?
To the left, of course.)
Geez, I must've screwed up.
Why did you screw up?
To the left, I think.
To the side where there is more water in the flask. The condition doesn't say anything about the amount of water in each flask. :)
:)))
Well, that, of course, is also the right answer.
There are two flasks of water on a lever scale. The left flask has a ping-pong ball tied to the bottom on a string, and the right flask has a metal ball (of the same volume as the left one) on a fishing line.
And now the question - in which direction will the scale deflect???