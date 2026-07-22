Interesting and Humour - page 1795

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There are two flasks of water on a lever scale. The left flask has a ping-pong ball tied to the bottom on a string, and the right flask has a metal ball (of the same volume as the left one) on a fishing line.
Now the question is, in which direction will the scales deflect?

 

To the left, of course.)

Oh, man, I must've screwed up.

 
Yoschik:

There are two flasks of water on a lever scale. The left flask has a ping-pong ball tied to the bottom on a string, and the right flask has a metal ball (of the same volume as the left one) on a fishing line.
Now, the question is, in which direction will the scales deflect?

To the side where there is more water in the flask. The condition does not say anything about the amount of water in each of the flasks. :)
 
TheXpert:

To the left, of course.)

Geez, I must've screwed up.

Why did you screw up?

To the left, I think.

 
No, it's to the right.
 
Scriptong:
To the side where there is more water in the flask. The condition doesn't say anything about the amount of water in each flask. :)

:)))

Well, that, of course, is also the right answer.

[Deleted]  
Yoschik:

There are two flasks of water on a lever scale. The left flask has a ping-pong ball tied to the bottom on a string, and the right flask has a metal ball (of the same volume as the left one) on a fishing line.
And now the question - in which direction will the scale deflect???

the ping-pong ball weighs more than nothing, so it will outweigh the bowl
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