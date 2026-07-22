Interesting and Humour - page 876
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Vyacheslav Mishchenko
how it works
How it works.
It's called a CV joint, a constant velocity joint
Quack
How it works.
It's called a CV joint, a constant velocity joint
and there is the way the differential works?
No, but there is the way United Russia works
No, but there is the way United Russia works
cool, why are you playing the hedgehog? )
Go on, get out of here, why are you picking on the eejit?
Go on, get out of here. Why are you picking on the hedgehog?
Why are you sticking up for him? )
He's not a patsy, he'll get by on his own.