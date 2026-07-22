Interesting and Humour - page 876

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Vyacheslav Mishchenko

 
Yoschik:

how it works

I finally solved the great mystery of the sewing machine ))
 

How it works.

It's called a CV joint, a constant velocity joint

 

Quack

 
Yoschik:

How it works.

It's called a CV joint, a constant velocity joint

Is there a way to work a differential?
 
sanyooooook:
and there is the way the differential works?

No, but there is the way United Russia works

 
Yoschik:

No, but there is the way United Russia works

cool, why are you playing the hedgehog? )
 
sanyooooook:
cool, why are you playing the hedgehog? )
Go on, get out of here. Why are you picking on a hedgehog?
 
Mischek:
Go on, get out of here, why are you picking on the eejit?
I have not pestered the yedro at all, the yedro himself posted a scheme about the yedro and found himself, you need to work inside to know how the yedro works ))
 
Mischek:
Go on, get out of here. Why are you picking on the hedgehog?

Why are you sticking up for him? )

He's not a patsy, he'll get by on his own.

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