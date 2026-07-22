Interesting and Humour - page 1622
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Bears do not attack humans in the wild, with very rare exceptions.
But bears in captivity sometimes are attacked by people. Like here, the bear has ribs sticking out from hunger, instead of being fed, to make it easier to control a hungry creature with food.
You never know when you meet a bear if it is an exception or not.
Eccentric Poles travelling around Russia in an old Fiat.
You're talking about cats... There's a fish called a pacu that has teeth remarkably similar to human teeth.
You're talking about cats... There's a fish called a pacu that has teeth remarkably similar to human teeth.
Yeah, I'm sick of these cats. Now for the fish with human teeth. ))
You can read over the weekend (short article here) - quotes from it :
"Sexism is the discrimination of one sex against another, usually women by men, based on the assumption of superiority of one of the sexes."
Steve Costello, director of an American organisation in Kazakhstan, discusses the difference between Kazakh sex and American sex specifically for Cult [my comment : Cult is the website where this article was published]. Maybe this will help us understand ourselves a little?
Yeah, I'm sick of these cats. Now for the fish with human teeth. ))
I like this one better.)
I like this one better.)
Samsung unveils flexible monitor