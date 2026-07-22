Interesting and Humour - page 4475

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Vasiliy Vilkov:
П
 

Yes...


 
 

1

2

 
Vadim Konyaev:
That's how it is when white fluffy capitalism gives birth to black imperialism, and then you remember who you are on a fishing trip.
Better yet, make a beater of your own operating system.
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:



They're not heroes, they're masochists).

 

I had previously thought that the picture below was a photoshop. Turns out it wasn't - there really was once this pamphlet.A pamphlet published in 1837 to instruct people who drink.

I read it. Quite a valuable pamphlet.

Managed to find it. Here's a link to download ithttps://yadi.sk/i/ynE_gw2zcHjDFg

On the benefits of drinking

О пользе пьянства.fb2
О пользе пьянства.fb2
  • yadi.sk
Посмотреть и скачать с Яндекс.Диска
 
Aлександр Антошкин:
That's the way it is...

Nah, that only happens in fairy tales :)

 
Ihor Herasko:

Fluffy, as always, in a flight of creativity! Super!


.... and that's where I got my '90s pop.

)))

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