Interesting and Humour - page 4475
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Yes...
They're not heroes, they're masochists).
I had previously thought that the picture below was a photoshop. Turns out it wasn't - there really was once this pamphlet.A pamphlet published in 1837 to instruct people who drink.
I read it. Quite a valuable pamphlet.
Managed to find it. Here's a link to download ithttps://yadi.sk/i/ynE_gw2zcHjDFg
That's the way it is...
Nah, that only happens in fairy tales :)
Fluffy, as always, in a flight of creativity! Super!
.... and that's where I got my '90s pop.
)))