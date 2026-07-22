Interesting and Humour - page 2478

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find the rabbit)

well done)))

 
 
Somm:

find the rabbit)

well done)))

smiled
 
 
 

Being hugged in your sleep and drawn to you in your sleep is an unspeakable experience...

Especially if you live alone, you can shit your pants :)


 
stringo:

Czech CZ was even cooler. Not even a dream. I found out later that even some weapons were under the CZ mark.

Once on the road Nizhny Tagil - Sverdlovsk in 1978 we made Planet-Sport on a Kovrov Voskhod. There were two of us, he rode alone. He then overtook us and cheerfully shouted something through the roar of his engine

Especially the first PS models with Japanese carburettors. It was a magic car... Too bad Izhmash went bust. That concept was still a concept. Izh PS Rotax.


 
I'll be chasing my bike for a long time,
In the deep woods I'll stop it...

 
- Mum! I'm hungry!
- Did you wash your paws?
- Here!

 
- Darling, I can't sleep...
- It's normal - evil never sleeps...
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