Interesting and Humour - page 1346
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Putin will not be resting.
Dmitry Peskov, the president's press secretary, said his boss had no time to rest. "The president is working, the schedule is very tight," Peskov was quoted as saying by Forbes, citing RIA Novosti.
How responsible he is! What a hard worker he is! The people didn't elect him for a 3rd term for nothing.
It's a boar. Name is Borya M. Captured by an acquaintance while trying to lick his ear. The nickname is "Ant-Man."
xxx: And who will handle the parcels?
yyyy: Sberbank...
***
nioliz: horror-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o!
What is it?
nioliz: Basilisks are herbivores!
rifle: why is that?
nioliz: Well think about it, the Basilisk's gaze turns any living thing to stone. True, it doesn't say anything about plants, apparently it only affects animals. Or fish, maybe. Or maybe not -- also not known. But either way, whenever a basilisk sees an animal, it's petrified. That is, the basilisk doesn't even know that there are other animals in the world; it always sees only statues. And then what will he eat? You can't eat a stone... So he eats grass!
***
xxx: guess how my mum saves a Word document?
yyy: How?
xxx: presses the computer shutdown button, computer asks her: save document? She says yes, the computer shuts down, saves the document, then mum turns the computer back on. Profit!
***
DoubleDJ: My advice to you: When asked by a therapist, "Do you often get the feeling of 'De ja vu'?" don't ask counter-questions like, "Malfunction in the matrix? Is someone changing the program?"...
***
1: Did you save a code section in your Skype history where you check if 1=2?
2: << IF 1 = 2. MESSAGE i903(aj) WITH space. ENDIF.
1: thank you
2: You're welcome, thank the Indians.
***
LG's curved-screen TVs launch in the US
A7p3cc0p:
Where the fuck is the world going? I don't understand a damn thing about these newfangled commercial gimmicks. First there were convex TVs, then they said you have to have a flat screen, now we're making screens "convex". What's next?!
baha:
next is slammed.
Symmetry
Tree houses
Somewhere in Skolkovo...
Old Russian name-calling
Calligraphy about appearance
Pentyukh - chubby man with a prominent stern
Bezpelyukha - slob
Gawky - ugly, stinky
Zateletieha - fat woman
Zaguzastka - round, fat woman with a big butt
Yerpyl - short
Zahurya - mousy, untidy, disheveled
Shpun head - a person with an ugly head
Fool - an unattractive little fellow
Character nicknames
Marakusha - nasty man
Hobiaka, Mihrutka, Sivolap - clumsy, awkward
Sverbiguzka - a fidgety girl, she has boils in one place (her goose is a pussy). She is also Vizgoryadka.
Ascheul - mockingbird, the teaser.
Vetrogonka - a feisty woman.
Balyaba - lazybones
Belebenya, Lyabzya, a dunce
Bobynya, Bunya - pouty, conceited.
Delirious - talkative, talkative (from the word "delirious", as you understand).
Kolotovka - a pugnacious and grumpy woman. She's also Kujolda.
Guzinya or Ryuma - weeper, bellower.
Pynya - proud, pouty, unattainable woman
Pyatiguz - unreliable person, literally can be translated as "five-jop".
Raschelda - gossipy woman.
Predaushnitsa - a woman who is more than a meal, let you argue with her.
"Sumeudr" - falsely wise.
Kostera, kropot, kopyshchik - grouch, grumpy
Shinora, a weasel.
Stranger - parasite, freeloader
Behavioural nicknames
Volochayka, Gulnja, Yonda, Bezsorna - all this splendour of epithets is dedicated to dissolute women
Bzyrya, Prodigal, Buslay - a raving lout, promiscuous man
Valandai, Kolobrod, Mukhoblud - slacker, slacker.
Eye-roller - nosy
Oven rider - lazy bum
Trupurda - sluggish woman
Tymoneist - active ignoramus
Erogtail - a bully, a disputant
Yora, a mischievous, perky-tongued woman.
Kiseliay, kolupay - sluggish, slow person
Shlynda - vagabond, lazybones.
Potatuy - sycophant
Nasupa - sullen, gloomy
Parque Maria Luisa is the main city park in Seville, Spain