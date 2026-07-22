Interesting and Humour - page 2236
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The Overcoat
The tale
It took almost 80 years to solve the trivial two envelope problem.
See http://yury-reshetov.ru/node /1090
Riddles of thought - a flock of sheep leaving a stall (no fence, just a gate)
It seems to me, gentlemen, that this is happening in Germany.
The Germans are famous for being pedantic. If there's a door, you have to go through the door.
TheXpert:
It took almost 80 years to solve the trivial two envelope problem.
See http://yury-reshetov.ru/node /1090
It wasn't me, it was the people who solved the problem who were firing the hell out of it.
Bravo, as always scandalous, unapologetic and with a claim to brilliance.)
Mathematical calculations in the article with the calculation of expected payoffs - is it, in your opinion, "unquestionable"?
Appeal. Who forbids you?
Anyone has the right to find an error in my reasoning and point to it, if it is certainly there. The text is open, the calculations are given, nothing is hidden.
So go ahead.