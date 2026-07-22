Interesting and Humour - page 2236

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Gogol
The Overcoat
The tale

 

 

It took almost 80 years to solve the trivial two envelope problem.

See http://yury-reshetov.ru/node /1090

Решение задачи о двух конвертах | Блог Юрия Решетова
Решение задачи о двух конвертах | Блог Юрия Решетова
  • yury-reshetov.ru
Некоему испытуемому лицу предлагают выбрать один из двух конвертов, внешне неразличимых друг от друга, в одном из которых лежит некая сумма денег вдвое меньшая, чем во втором. Соответственно во втором конверте лежит сумма денег вдвое большая, нежели в первом. После того, как испытуемый выбрал один из двух конвертов и раскрыв его, узнал какая...
 
newdigital:

Riddles of thought - a flock of sheep leaving a stall (no fence, just a gate)



It seems to me, gentlemen, that this is happening in Germany.

The Germans are famous for being pedantic. If there's a door, you have to go through the door.

 
Reshetov:
Yura, you're on fire)))
 

TheXpert:

Reshetov:

It took almost 80 years to solve the trivial two envelope problem.

See http://yury-reshetov.ru/node /1090

Yura, you're on fire)))
It's not me, but those who solved this problem were firing the hell out of me.
 
Reshetov:
It wasn't me, it was the people who solved the problem who were firing the hell out of it.
Bravo, as always scandalous, unapologetic and with a claim to genius )
 
TheXpert:
Bravo, as always scandalous, unapologetic and with a claim to brilliance.)

Mathematical calculations in the article with the calculation of expected payoffs - is it, in your opinion, "unquestionable"?

Appeal. Who forbids you?

Anyone has the right to find an error in my reasoning and point to it, if it is certainly there. The text is open, the calculations are given, nothing is hidden.

So go ahead.

 
And as always bypassed ))
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