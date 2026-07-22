Interesting and Humour - page 2649
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Polina Gagarina performed quite decently and that's something to be proud of. But for such spiteful and boorish hurrah-patriotism I am ashamed.
For some reason I am not surprised by the behaviour of such 'hooray patriots')
о!
Now let's draw some far-reaching conclusions from one moron to another, shall we?
Personally, after Wurst, I've lost interest in that TV propaganda.
all of a sudden...
Unfortunately, he is not the only one who is a moron.Being a patriot does not mean hating others and wishing them dead.
According to Vladimir Putin, the war was a disaster for his family, many relatives died. But despite this, his parents could not have hated the Germans.
Pavel, am I the only one who noticed the dash under the letter "C"?
So either under- or over-photoshopped or the letter "C" is dumbly glued on. Either way, the poster originally said "AMERICA GET OFF". And who was there and who wished for whom to die is another question...
Now let's draw some far-reaching, and more importantly stupid, conclusions on one underdog and one photo-jabber. )))
all of a sudden...
Yes, I will!
Will he be able to get drunk in such a strong wind?
Fuck, a couple of very funny freaks on video - hilarious and entertaining!
No, a turtle came along and managed to twist even that into politics.....