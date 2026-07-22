Interesting and Humour - page 2739
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The new advanced sixth generation Skylake microprocessor was unveiled today at Intel Israel .
The new microprocessor increases battery life by a factor of 3 and improves graphics performance by a factor of 30 compared to machines from five years ago.
The main feature of the new 14 nanometre processor is its power flexibility from 4.5 to 91 watts, making it suitable for a wide range of devices.
http://maxpark.com/community/6224/content/3667473
Happy Holidays, pearl by the sea!
Happy Holidays, pearl of Ukraine!
We love you and will never hurt you!
Today is City Day in Odessa. But as the most famous Odessan of all times says "We have a holiday not by calendar, but by mood".
A few more quotes from Mikhail Mikhailovich to lighten the mood (About Odessa and other creatures of the female gender).
- Tell me, in honour of what are tomatoes today not a ruble, but one and a half? In honour of what?
- In honour of our meeting, madam.
- No need to shout. You could have done with a smile.
- Tell me, is that tram going to the station?
- It is, but now it's going in the opposite direction - at least sit there with your face on it.
- Tell me, where can you see old Odessa?
- At the cemetery.
A sportsman friend of mine approaches the girls on a beach in Odessa:
- Do you want to be in a film?
And not one of them, after the most stormy date, asks:
- Where's the movie?
My true purpose is to be a guest of a woman
There is one lovely woman with all the amenities, hot water, in a beautiful neighborhood, but she is depressingly smart...
Generally, there are no smart women. There's the lovely silly ones and the terribly stupid ones.
- What do you use to iron women's underwear?
- My hand.
I feel like I'm holding someone's lap. I put my hands to my eyes a few times and there's not a damn thing there.
You have to hold a pretty woman in the cold, wait for her to get a little snow, then bring her indoors and kiss her quickly before she thaws.
They're very tasty with a snowball to their forties and into your fifties.
Laughter is the exercise of the soul and Humour is an essential.