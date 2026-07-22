Interesting and Humour - page 1585
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If your country needs your land, you will have to give it away. Vladimir Putin today signed a law on compulsory acquisition of land
Cradle. A diaper. Crying.
A word. Step. A cold. Doctor.
Running. Toys. Brother.
The yard. Swing. Kindergarten.
School. Two. Three. Five.
Ball. Footstep. Plaster. Bed.
Fight. Blood. Broken nose.
Courtyard. Friends. Party. Fors.
Institute. Spring. Bushes.
Summer. Session. Tails.
Beer. Vodka. Gin on the rocks.
Coffee. Session. Diploma.
Romanticism. Love. Star.
Hands. Lips. Sleepless night.
Wedding. Mother-in-law. Mother-in-law. Trap.
A quarrel. A club. Friends. Glass.
Home. Work.
Home. Family.
Sunshine. Summer.
Snow. Winter.
A son. Diaper. Cradle.
Stress. Lover. Bed.
Business. Money. Plan. Avril.
TV. Series.
Dacha. Cherries. Courgettes.
Grey hair. Migraines. Glasses.
Grandson. Diaper. Cradle.
Stress. Pressure. Bed.
Heart. Kidneys. Bones. Physician.
Speech. Coffin. Farewell. Crying.
(c) Katoga
It's that... again.
Bloomberg: Financial apocalypse awaits the world in case of US default >>>
As Bloomberg experts suggest, Washington's failure to pay its sovereign debt would crash stock markets from Brazil to Zurich, stop a $5 trillion credit facility for investors, devalue the U.S. currency and plunge the entire world into a new economic depression.
It's that... again.
They've been lighting it for half an hour. Anyway, you need a second person who always has a lighter with him.
They said they fixed it.
It took them half an hour to light it. Anyway, you need a second person who always has a lighter with him.
And they said they fixed it.
Each runner has his own torch.
14,000 torches in all.
Alexander Nazarko, first deputy general director of the plant, told ASN R-Sport about their production: "The development of the torch has taken a year and a half. It is a very complicated mechanism that must burn in all conditions. The most modern equipment was used to manufacture the flares. We have already made 6,000 torches, and today we are going to hand them over to representatives of the Sochi 2014 Organising Committee.
The design of the torch is such that it can withstand wind speeds of up to 35 meters per second and temperatures of up to minus 40 degrees. Burning time is 8 minutes and weight 1.8 kg. Stable combustion in bad weather conditions is ensured by a number of modern scientific developments, such as coiled nichrome wire. It takes two hours to make a single torch. The Olympic and Paralympic torches are absolutely identical, distinguished only by the colour: red is for the Olympics and blue is for the Paralympics.