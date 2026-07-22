Interesting and Humour - page 4099
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As of the first quarter of 2016, the gasification rate in the Russian Federation was 66.2%. Is that a lot or a little? Let us compare the gasification rate of other countries:
Holland - 99.9%, Armenia - 93%, Azerbaijan - 80%, Uzbekistan - 75%, Ukraine - 72%.
The average gasification rate in Europe exceeds 90%. How is it possible that a great gas power cannot supply its population with gas at least in line with the European average?
What is the area of these countries relative to the Russian Federation? And the average annual temperature?
What about the cost of electricity?
Do you know that in gasified houses, people sometimes refuse gas supply themselves, simply because electric cookers are not particularly expensive, but more convenient? And in non-gasified areas the cost of electricity is less? And in villages even less? (This is specific to Eastern Siberia.)
It's a very... ungrateful.
I will not go on.ps and yes, the heat supply there is built somewhat differently.
It is difficult to understand (mass media, I apologise), but you understand only when you live together with them, eat like them and where they are, rest where they are, etc., and so on for half a year or a year. Live in Australia, in Laos, in Cambodia, in Poland, ....
That's when you realise it's hard to compare.
And you begin to appreciate what we have, and what is better than there (and it's a lot better than there).
In many countries (including developed countries) life is not just tough, but brutal (everyday life).
They are there in the English part of the forum just taking a break from ordinariness ...
It is difficult to understand (mass media, I apologise), but you understand only when you live together with them, eat like them and where they are, rest where they are, etc., and so on for half a year or a year. Live in Australia, in Laos, in Cambodia, in Poland, ....
That's when you realise it's hard to compare.
And you begin to appreciate all that we have, and what is better than there (which is a lot better than there).
And that is probably why there are only a few of them in Russia (for permanent residence). There are millions of Russians there.
We always wanted to go there - I mean our generation (the Beatles, etc.). We were there somewhere - in music, in clothes, in manners ... and that was regardless of where one lived ...
It's part of our life (one of its best parts).
And it was all Peter the Great's fault.
He cut through, and here we go...
Thank God Tolstoy didn't write War and Peace in French, but he could have ...
We always wanted to go there - I mean our generation (the Beatles, etc.). We were even there somewhere - in music, in clothes, in manners ... and that was irrespective of where one lived in the RF ...
It was part of our life (one of its best parts).
Talk only about yourself. Don't bring "us" and "our generation" to such questions.
Good night
And it was all Peter the Great's fault.
He cut through, and here we go...
Thank God Tolstoy didn't write War and Peace in French, but he could have...
That's the thing, it's his fault, he didn't cut through properly.
At the end of the 1970s, a new employee came to our laboratory - he returned from India after three years on a business trip. We managed to find out from him the salary he received in India, which was simply exorbitant even compared to that of PhD candidates (min = 320 roubles). Everybody began to consider him a local Rothschild or Rockefeller - it depends. But the miser came, but did not cover a proper field.
Then one thing became clear after another: he received a lot of money, but it all went to zero. The fact is that everyone has to live in full accord with his or her salary. He says: "Lately he has been living in a villa, a bunch of servants, who are not really needed, as he was not in the habit of using servants. Some money, quite large by our Soviet standards, he brought with him, but it was pennies compared to what he had left there, spending it on maintaining a correspondingly unnecessary but obligatory social status.
Recently, among my acquaintances, who managed to find a job in the West, I saw the same problem.
For example, my acquaintance got a job in Germany with a very decent salary (end of 90s) of 10,000 Marks per month. A living wage for him was about 2000 marks. But no. They started to stare and hint at cancelling the contract, as the boss believed he was learning from him and saving up money to take over his business. The next thing was the Indian scenario. He tried to mend his ways in the hope of extending the contract, but it seems the residue was still there and the contract was not renewed.
Another life.
Yes, now the tales are coming ... in an endless stream.
We had professors at the institute who had worked in India and China, and there were no such things as servants and mansions. I knew people who worked abroad: in Cuba, in Mongolia. Everyone came with money, maybe not the Rothschilds, but with money.