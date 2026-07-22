Interesting and Humour - page 2742
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anyone ever think it might collapse?
is that better? )))
Any construction can collapse, it all depends on how it is operated.
balcony lovers )))
http://www.yaplakal.com/forum2/topic1195546.html?hl=%D0%BF%D0%BE+%D1%81%D0%BB%D0%B5%D0%B4%D0%B0%D0%BC+%D1%80%D1%83%D0%BA%D0%BE%D0%B6%D0%BE%D0%BF%D0%BE%D0%B2
has anyone ever thought it might all come crashing down?
The man who fed the monkeys nuts once said: -Dear monkeys! Nuts have become scarce. Now I will only give you three kilos in the morning and four in the evening!
The monkeys were furious. - All right, all right! - The man laughed, 'I will give you four in the morning and three in the evening.
The monkeys rejoiced.
Bummer, Putin was laughed to tears http://sh.st/vKlf2 (Click the Skip Ads button at the top right)
It's great how Zhirinovsky stood up for the Russian language, though.
So much for the Russian language...
Try explaining the phrase "I can't get my hands on it" to a foreigner.
))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
I like that.
Unloading the pepelat, 1986, Karakum Desert, Turkmenistan.