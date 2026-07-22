Interesting and Humour - page 2742

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slider20007:
anyone ever think it might collapse?

is that better? )))

Any construction can collapse, it all depends on how it is operated.


 

balcony lovers )))

http://www.yaplakal.com/forum2/topic1195546.html?hl=%D0%BF%D0%BE+%D1%81%D0%BB%D0%B5%D0%B4%D0%B0%D0%BC+%D1%80%D1%83%D0%BA%D0%BE%D0%B6%D0%BE%D0%BF%D0%BE%D0%B2

По следам рукожопов - ЯПлакалъ
  • Exsspert
  • www.yaplakal.com
20 суровых российских балконов Хозяева этих балконов - абсолютно незаурядные личности. Ведь чтобы создать такое, нужно иметь богатую фантазию и золотые руки. Только посмотрите на эти шедевры архитектурной мысли 1. Балкон фараона
 
slider20007:
has anyone ever thought it might all come crashing down?
they will think when it all collapses
 
The man who fed the monkeys
The man who fed the monkeys nuts once said: -Dear monkeys! Nuts have become scarce. Now I will only give you three kilos in the morning and four in the evening!
The monkeys were furious. - All right, all right! - The man laughed, 'I will give you four in the morning and three in the evening.
The monkeys rejoiced.
 
Vitaly Murlenko:
Bummer, Putin was laughed to tears http://sh.st/vKlf2 (Click the Skip Ads button at the top right)

It's great how Zhirinovsky stood up for the Russian language, though.

So much for the Russian language...

Try explaining the phrase "I can't get my hands on it" to a foreigner.

 
slider20007:
))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
There are such cases in schools)))
 
 
 
h
Amazon выпустит на рынок планшет за $50
Amazon выпустит на рынок планшет за $50
  • www.rbc.ru
Amazon планирует представить планшет с шестидюймовым экраном стоимостью в $50. Продажи начнутся к рождественским каникулам, пишет The Wall Street Journal со ссылкой на осведомленные источники. Чтобы снизить издержки на производство, Amazon передал разработку планшета на аутсорсинг китайской Shanghai Huaqin Telecom Technology и тайваньской...
 

I like that.

Unloading the pepelat, 1986, Karakum Desert, Turkmenistan.

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