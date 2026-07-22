Interesting and Humour - page 1831
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Yes, today.
There's more.
There ... :) and I don't know Portuguese ... I know popua and tetum.
By the way, seriously - it would be good to include Japanese.
Meet Russia's first smartphone with two displays!
It's a pity nobody can still figure out what's in it.
Perhaps the instructions are in PDF format.
;)
Perhaps the instructions are in PDF format.
;)
When did Adobe become Russian?
I did not say that.
What I meant was that the Russian one will probably be a manual.
And [so as not to ruin the paper] it will be in the form of a PDF file.
A drunken parrot duo. To die and not to get up!
It's a virus . Now Armenia does not want to join the customs union.
German journalist and actor who played the Danish professor in Autumn Marathon dies
Journalist, actor and social activist Norbert Kuchinke, whom Russian audiences know from his role as a Danish professor in Georgi Danelia's "Autumn Marathon", died on Tuesday at the age of 73 in Berlin, RIA Novosti reported, citing a source close to the family.
"I spoke to his wife and she said he passed away on the way to hospital," the agency source said. Kuhinke had been suffering from anemia for a long time.
The actor became famous in the Soviet Union for his role as Professor Hansen the runner-up from Denmark. Kuhinke met Danelia in the seventies, when he worked in Moscow as a correspondent of Spiegel magazine. The journalist spoke excellent Russian, as he himself admitted when he worked in Moscow he made all his staff speak to him exclusively in Russian in order to learn the language well. After Spiegel Kuhinke worked as a Moscow correspondent for Stern and then went back to Germany.
In Russia Kuhinke, himself a native of Silesia, had developed an interest in Orthodoxy and the Russian church, especially church culture and music. In the village where Kukhinke grew up, German, Polish, Russian and Belarusian were all spoken, so he repeatedly confessed that Slavonic culture was close to his childhood. Kuchuinke was well versed in Russian history and politics and had written reports for Spiegel on surviving monasteries in the USSR, then wrote several books about Orthodoxy and published about 20 CDs of church songs.
In many ways it was therefore not a surprise to his friends that he took the initiative to build an Orthodox monastery near Berlin. Kuhinke himself was not, however, Orthodox. Norbert obtained a piece of land near Berlin for the monastery, he found money and sponsors. He hoped that the monastery will be a kind of rapprochement centre for different cultures in Germany, and he was able to bring his plans to fruition: the first major service was held in the monastery in 2011.
It is planned that a cemetery will be established next to St. George's Monastery. It may be that the first person to be buried there will be the monastery's founder himself, Norbert Kuhinke, notes the agency.
It's a virus . Now Armenia does not want to join the customs union.
It's not a virus, it's a planned special operation.
China denies Yanukovych additional financial aid
The fate of new revolution in Ukraine will be decided in the next 48 hours - Kwasniewski
Only America can influence China. One can make a statement about 48 hours only when he has a plan of a special operation in his hand (remember, Yanukovych will arrive from China in 2 days).