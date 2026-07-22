Interesting and Humour - page 903
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They have a thing, you know.
They're sick, you know.
I'll fucking crack you, you'll take anything that's not nailed down, you'll steal it from yourselves.
Who's going to dive?
Shh, come on - a mug of hot milk (natural, not the white stuff from the bag marked "Milk") with baking soda and some goat fat, and sleep - the main thing is to sweat well, you'll heal faster and get over the attacks of paranoia, you'll dive in later
What a forum. No one to steal from.
Are you sure it's not optics?
Finally, I've got a thing.
How quickly I cracked you open.)
Copper's in there
Now Andriyuha will calculate it on his calculator and he'll be cured too
finally, it's a dotty dotty dotty.
how quickly I decoded you.)
Copper's in there.
Where do you want it?
Where do you want it?
The Japanese will take it right on the water, I'm telling you.
I wonder why they don't dive?
Why do you keep asking?
You know how to dive?
Why do you keep asking?
Do you know how to dive?
How long does it take to learn? If you have the equipment, you can teach a hare to smoke (don't tell Greenpeace about the hare, he asked to smoke it himself).
Okay, you're free.
Go try on your new avatar.