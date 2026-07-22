Interesting and Humour - page 3342

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How to make it curly, there is not enough information in my database
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
How to make it curly, there is not enough information in my database
And behind the robot is a monitor with a terminal. It looks like it was made for forex.
 
I wonder if there are any bamboo boots. :)
 
 

Photographer Bert Stern

 

Indicators, experts... - the main thing is to remove the rust:

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Sergey Pavlov:

Indicators, experts... - the main thing is to remove the rust:

man, this is great stuff, and I've been looking all over for surface matting.... wonder what roughness this matting gives

thanks, i bookmarked it

 
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Sergey Golubev:
naturally the first was an egg
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