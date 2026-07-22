Interesting and Humour - page 3342
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How to make it curly, there is not enough information in my database
Photographer Bert Stern
Levitating spanner
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Traders Joking
Sergey Golubev, 2016.09.26 14:54
Indicators, experts... - the main thing is to remove the rust:
Indicators, experts... - the main thing is to remove the rust:
man, this is great stuff, and I've been looking all over for surface matting.... wonder what roughness this matting gives
thanks, i bookmarked it